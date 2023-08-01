Mayor’s Minute By Ashley Curry - August 2023

× Expand Courtesy of Ashley Curry. Ashley Curry

I hope you had an enjoyable July.

Our 41st annual “I Love America Day” was another successful event and, based on the citizen comments, clearly a crowd favorite for our city. I understand that we had a record number of citizens attending. Thank you to the Chamber of Commerce, the many sponsors and all the city personnel who made this event possible.

August events include “National Senior Citizens Day,” to be celebrated on Aug. 21. The purpose of this nationally recognized day, as proclaimed by President Ronald Reagan in 1988, is to increase awareness of the issues that affect older adults. We are fortunate in Vestavia Hills to have a new Civic Center that hosts very active senior citizen groups. Some senior activities include: group exercise classes, gardening clubs, bridge clubs, dance groups, monthly lunch meetings, day-trips, lunches and other activities.

In Cahaba Heights, the New Merkel House has been offering seniors activities since its opening in 1994. As a center for senior activities, it offers weekday morning coffee and snacks, games, “sing-a-longs,” guest speakers and some exercise classes. Lunches are provided most weekdays. You can check out current happenings through the New Merkel link on the city’s website or contact Melanie Perry at 205-967-5977.

Throughout our history, there have been senior citizens who have contributed much for our community. One such citizen is Ruby Landis Denson. Ruby, as she is affectionately known, has participated in coordinating senior events for over 30 years. In April, former Mayor Sara Wuska nominated Ruby for induction into the Alabama Senior Citizens Hall of Fame.

On June 21, the city received a letter from the State of Alabama Department of Senior Services stating that Ruby has been selected for induction as a permanent member of the Alabama Senior Citizens Hall of Fame. She will be inducted on Sunday, Aug. 20, during the annual awards ceremony in Montgomery. She is one of ten individuals selected this year.

As mayor and a longtime friend, I have seen her impact on the lives of our senior citizens. Congratulations to Ruby for this recognition and for her continued work with our seniors.

We also want to recognize State Sen, J.T. “Jabo” Waggoner and his wife, Marilyn. They are longtime residents of Vestavia Hills and have contributed so much to our community. Marilyn has served on numerous boards and committees including the Sybil Temple Foundation, the Vestavia Hills Historical Society and the Vestavia Hills Garden Club.

Jabo was recently recognized for his 50 years of service in the state Legislature as both a Representative and a Senator. He is now the longest-serving Legislator in Alabama history.

Our city will be recognizing him with a special display in City Hall commemorating his service. We are also coordinating with the State of Alabama Department of Archives and History as they will also recognize his service.

This month, let the seniors in your life know that you appreciate them by spending time in fellowship with them. Remember that they have contributed so much for our families, our community and our country.