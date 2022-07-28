Mayor’s Minute By Ashley Curry - August 2022

× Expand Ashley Curry

I am sitting in my office trying to figure out why any individual would walk into a social event at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church and open fire on the participants. There is no explanation for such a senseless, cowardly act. I am reminded of the words of Thomas Paine when he said, “These are the times that try men’s souls.” As Paine was trying to encourage the citizens to organize and support the American Revolution, we need to support our church friends at St. Stephens and all of our citizens affected by this horrific act. These truly are times that try men’s souls.

In 1981, Rabbi Harold Kushner wrote a book entitled, “When Bad Things Happen to Good People.” In his book, Kushner addresses one of the principal questions of “why” these things happen. How do you explain the conundrum of why bad things happen to good people as was the case on June 16 at a potluck dinner?

Kushner tells us that sometimes there is no reason. Some things are just circumstantial, and there is no point in looking for a reason for them. As in this case, there are no exceptions for good people, the parishioners at a church. His words are true but, in this incident that is so hard to understand, they are not very comforting.

What is comforting is the outpouring of love from our Vestavia Hills residents and people throughout the metropolitan area and the entire state. I have received numerous emails, texts, and calls from individuals offering their prayers for the families affected as well as our city. I would like to share a portion of a note I received from a young lady that lives in Homewood: “Please send my deepest gratitude to your first responders who put their lives on the line to protect and enforce justice.”

The entrance to St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church is covered with flowers and signs from citizens and friends. We are blessed to live in such a loving community.

As I drive around town, I have noticed several lemonade stands in the front yards of houses. I have a rule that I will always stop and support these entrepreneurs; I believe that there are valuable life lessons for these children. First and foremost, the children learn how to communicate with their customers. Within this communication is learning how to make a sale, how to make change and the value of good customer service. Secondly, after a few of these ventures, they learn that mom provided all of the products and that in the real world, they would need to deal with those expenses. They learn a valuable lesson about money management. There are life lessons for adults as well. Is whatever errand you are on really more important than bringing some joy to the children involved? Isn’t it great that the kids are outside learning these lessons rather than playing video games inside?

I hope you have had an enjoyable summer and remember to stop at the lemonade stand.