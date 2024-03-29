Mayor’s Minute By Ashley Curry - April 2024

Expand Mayor Ashley Curry

Would you think that it’s an April Fool’s Day prank if I told you the pedestrian bridge from Wald Park to the Library in the Forest was going to happen?

Well, there’s no “April fooling” about the fact that construction bids were solicited and a low bid has been accepted for the construction. You could see construction underway within the next few months. What started as a dream during Mayor Scotty McCallums’s tenure will finally come to fruition this year.

The long-desired walkability from Wald Park to the library and the hiking trails behind it will now be available. Coupled with the success of the renovated Wald Park and the Vestavia Hills Aquatic Center, the pedestrian bridge will wrap up the vision we have had for a long time.

The April Fool’s opportunities also include new businesses on south U.S. 31, near the old Days Inn property that the city purchased over a year ago. Again, you may think that I was pulling a prank if I told you that construction has started for a retail center anchored by Waldo’s Chicken and Beer on one end and Big Bad Breakfast on the other end.

This, too, is the culmination of a vision our city has had to enhance its southern entrance. There will be much more to come with the redevelopment in this area.

Also, you will see construction underway at The Bray in Liberty Park. What will be the largest commercial development in our city’s history will come to fruition during this year and into next year.

There is no “April fooling” about the great things going on in our city. I wish you an early spring and a happy April with no pranks.