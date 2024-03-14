Zoo announces spring and summer schedules and event plans

× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Zoo.

Extended Hours Starting March 13

Spring ahead and see more animals. With the start of daylight saving time, the zoo will be extending its hours. Starting Wednesday, March 13, the zoo will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. The zoo will also be open the Monday and Tuesday of Spring Break (March 25 and 26).

Spring Break Plans Announced

Spring 2024 is set to be a season of exploration, education, and unforgettable family moments. Here are the daily activities starting March 23 through fall 2024. (Times are subject to change and will be updated online as needed.)

9 a.m. – 4:45 p.m. | Red Diamond Express Train

9 a.m. – 4:45 p.m. | Full Moon Bar-B-Que Adventure Tower

9:30 a.m. | Goat or Sheep Walk in Alabama Wilds

10 a.m. | Reptile Keeper Chat

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. | Lorikeet Feedings

1 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Contact Yard at Alabama Wilds

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. | Giraffe Feedings (Saturday/Sunday)

11 a.m. | Elephant Keeper Chat

11:15 a.m. | Ambassador Animals in Alabama Wilds

Noon-3 p.m. | Giraffe Feedings (Weekdays)

1 p.m. | Alligator Keeper Chat (Fridays)

1:30 p.m. | Lion Keeper Chat

2 p.m. | Primate/South America Keeper Chat

2:15 p.m. | Ambassador Animals in Alabama Wilds

Additional pop-up experiences will happen with our volunteers and other zoo employees. All activities are subject to weather, staffing, facilities, and animal welfare needs. The Splash Pads in the Children’s Zoo area will be open when the weather is warmer between April and September and is also subject to weather.

‘Tails in the Trails' Event to Benefit Giant Anteater

Birmingham Zoo's 'Tails in the Trails’ fundraiser event is set for Friday, May 10, from 6-9 p.m. Hosted by the Birmingham Zoo's Junior Board, this outdoor celebration in the Trails of Africa area of the Zoo promises a wild time with live music, thrilling animal encounters, and delectable small bites from the area's great restaurants. This year, proceeds will go to 'Fund Carlito's Casa,' a project dedicated to updating the habitat featuring the zoo's South American giant anteater, Carlito. Hurry and get the Early Bird special pricing before April 26. Pricing will increase after the deadline. This is a 21+ event. Guests must show ID to enter.

For tickets, vist birminghamzoo.com/event/tails-in-the-trails-2024/.