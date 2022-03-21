Wentowski challenges Carns in House 48 primary

× Expand Photo courtesy of William Wentowski. William Wentowski is running against incumbent Jim Carns in the race for state House District 48.

Longtime state Rep. Jim Carns will face challenger in this May’s Republican primary in Alabama House District 48, marking the second consecutive election in which the two have squared off in the primary.

Wentowski

Wentowski, a Vestavia Hills resident, first challenged Carns in 2018 and garnered 23% of the vote. A marketing and sales manager in the corporate information technology world, Wentowski said he has always believed in public service but does not believe it was ever meant to be a career. A believer in term limits, Wentowski said he would place a “hard cap” on his legislative career at three terms, though the last term he said he would only serve if he’s unable to pass campaign finance reform in two terms.

Public servants who make a career out of politics become “disconnected” from their constituents, Wentowski said.

Mental health reform is a top issue for Wentowski, one that is personal as much as it is political, as Wentowski has an uncle he said suffers with mental illness.

“I’ve seen firsthand what goes on in seeking help,” Wentowski said. “We’re not helping anybody.”

Mental health issues are not uncommon, even to more affluent areas like House District 48, which includes parts of Vestavia Hills and Mountain Brook, Wentowski said. He said about a third of the people to whom he has talked in door-to-door campaigning said they have a loved one struggling with mental health.

Wentowski said he welcomes input and does not have all the answers. He believes in providing outpatient services and halfway homes, as well as helping find answers for people who won’t take medicine.

“You’re never going to fix everything,” Wentowski said. “But if we can put a dent in it, if we can put a measurable dent into it, we will have done great things.”

Wentowski also supports an education lottery and eliminating the state grocery tax, leaving that decision to municipalities.

“I think it’s immoral the state charges you for something you have to do to live,” Wentowski said.

Another area of emphasis for Wentowski is reining in corruption. Toward that end, he is refusing to take corporate donations.

With Gov. Kay Ivey set to invest in broadband, Wentowski said his private-sector experience can help the state as it plans to roll out more broadband services.

“I can tell you there are a lot of bad ways to encourage broadband roll out,” Wentowski said. “Incentives do work for this, but we must be careful and parties have to be held accountable. Otherwise, they will just take the money and run. It also goes with campaign finance. The citizens’ best interest is frequently sold out for shockingly low campaign contributions.”

Wentowski said he plans to bring a strong work ethic and honesty to Montgomery if elected. Despite going up against a longtime legislator in Carns, Wentowski said he was pleased with his previous effort and is optimistic about this year’s run.

“Most people who run don’t succeed for the first two or three times,” Wentowski said.

It’s a “hard road to row,” Wentowski said, but he believes being involved is part of his civic duty. “Being uninvolved just means being unheard.”

For more information, visit wentowski.com.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jim Carns. Jim Carns is running to defend his seat in state House District 48.

Jim Carns

Carns, also a Vestavia Hills resident, is no stranger to Alabama politics and has served as a leader in Jefferson County for much of his career.

Carns was first elected to the state House in 1990 and served four terms before joining the Jefferson County Commission, where he served from 2006 to 2010. Carns was part of the commission which dealt with Jefferson County filing for bankruptcy.

After then-state Rep. Greg Canfield transitioned to Alabama secretary of commerce, Carns won election to his House seat again and has served since 2012.

“I’ve been a public official for quite a while, and I think I’ve done a good job,” Carns said.

He said he is looking forward to another four years and is proud of his work to pass welfare reform, abstinence bills and voter ID laws.

“I enjoy serving the people,” Carns said.

Carns said he is strongly against vaccine mandates and hopes to continue that fight. Part of his 2022 work is to help decide how to spend record amounts of money coming from the federal government to counter the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said. The Legislature spent time discussing how to spend that money in late January, and Carns said more money is coming in June.

On broadband, Carns said it would be a “blessing” from Washington to be able to use federal relief funds to expand that service. Access to broadband will help businesses across the state, he said.

Carns said he also was interested in an “anti-riot” bill sponsored by fellow state Rep. Allen Treadaway, R-Morris.

Carns represents a large chunk of Vestavia Hills as well as parts of Mountain Brook and said he always has enjoyed good support from his home base.

Carns served as minority leader from 2002 to 2006 and currently serves as chairman of the Commerce Committee, as well as chairman of the Jefferson County delegation. He also serves on the Children’s Affairs Committee.