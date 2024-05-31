Vulcan’s 120th Birthday Bash set for June 2

× Expand Photo by Jordan Hays The Vulcan statue sits atop Red Mountain in Birmingham, Alabama.

The public is invited to join Vulcan Park and Museum for Vulcan’s 120th Birthday Bash on Sunday, June 2, from noon to 4 p.m.

The event at Vulcan Park will feature music by The Fungis band, dance performances by Magic City Disco and free mini cupcakes provided by Piggly Wiggly. The NASCAR pace car will return along with special guest appearances from the Magic City Mermaid, Vesta and ‘The Big Guy’ himself. Sloss Furnaces’ metal artists will demonstrate iron pouring processes, and more than 20 artists and crafters will sell their handmade goods.

Guests can enjoy a moonwalk, face painting, misting tent and more. Burney’s Mean Greenz, Jeremiah’s Italian Ice of Vestavia Hills, D’s Crazy Dogs, The Recipe and other food trucks will be on site providing food for purchase. Beer and wine will also be available for purchase for those 21 and older.

The first 120 guests will receive a special Vulcan favor swag bag including a coupon for free ice cream from Jenni’s Splendid Ice Cream, Fanta provided by Birmingham Coca-Cola Bottling Co. and more.

Admission is $10 for adults, $7 for seniors 65+, and $7 for children 5-12 (free for children under 4) and includes all activities, access to the museum and Vulcan’s observation tower, and admission to the new Linn-Henley Gallery exhibit, Vulcan at 120: Celebrating Birmingham’s Iconic Ironman.

People are encouraged to buy tickets in advance to skip lines. Raffle tickets for prizes from Red Cat Coffee, Davenport’s Pizza and more will be available for $2. On-site parking is limited. Free shuttles will be available from the parking lot at the Jefferson County Board of Education across Valley Avenue. No pets are allowed during special events.

To purchase tickets and see a schedule of events, check out visitvulcan.com/events.