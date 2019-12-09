VHFD collecting toys for Toys for Tots

The Vestavia Hills Fire Department is currently collecting toys for Toys for Tots through this Thursday, December 12.

"We are asking people to bring unwrapped gifts to our drop off locations," said Scott Ferrell with VHFD. "We have drop off locations at any of our five fire stations, as well as our fire administration office in City Hall."

The addresses for the fire stations and Vestavia Hills City Hall are:

Station 1 – 509 Montgomery Highway

Station 2 – 2925 Columbiana Road

Station 3 – 3201 Morgan Drive

Station 4 – 13041 Liberty Parkway

Station 5 – 3241 Cahaba Heights Road

City Hall administration office – 1032 Montgomery Highway

Toys that are dropped off at these locations after December 12 will be delivered to other local charities, Ferrell said.