Veterans program set for this month

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. The Birmingham Harmony Belles sing a variety of songs from the World War I and II era during the Salute to Veterans program held at Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church in November 2019.

The city of Vestavia Hills will once again host its “Salute to Veterans” this month to honor those who have served in the military.

The annual celebration features patriotic-themed entertainment and a reception honoring all branches of service. This year’s event is set for Nov. 10 at 2 p.m. at the new Vestavia Hills Civic Center, following years of being held at Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church.

The keynote speaker is Rear Admiral W. Kent Davis, U.S. Navy. Davis is “an accomplished leader with more than 30 years of senior communication, management, legal and military experience, retiring in 2016 as Vice Chief of Information for the Navy at the rank of Rear Admiral (Lower Half),” according to a news release from the city.

Davis is currently the state commissioner of the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs.

The city is asking for veteran photos to be sent in to be used in an event video. If you have veteran photos of you or a family member, email the scanned photo to cmcculley@vhal.org. Please include the service member’s first and last name, military rank, branch of service, military conflict/theater of operation and the dates of military service, if available.