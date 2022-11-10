Veterans Honored at Pinning Ceremony

1 of 16
Students from Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights recite the Pledge of Allegiance and sing a song for veterans at the 2022 pinning ceremony at the New Merkel House.
The Vestavia Belles welcome guests to the 2022 pinning ceremony for military veterans at the New Merkel House.
Charles Thompson, left, speaks with Vestavia Hills Mayor Ashley Curry, center, and Director of Parks and Leisure Services Jamie Lee, right, at the 2022 pinning ceremony at the New Merkel House.
Vestavia Hills Mayor Ashley Curry speaks to the crowd at the 2022 pinning ceremony at the New Merkel House in Cahaba Heights.
Vestavia Hills Director of Parks and Leisure Services Jamie Lee speaks to the crowd at the 2022 pinning ceremony at the New Merkel House in Cahaba Heights.
Petty Officer Ashley Mink with the U.S. Navy pins Rudy Duda at the 2022 pinning ceremony at the New Merkel House.
Petty Officer Ashley Mink with the U.S. Navy pins Lewis Eberdt at the 2022 pinning ceremony at the New Merkel House.
Petty Officer Ashley Mink with the U.S. Navy pins Joseph Anzalone at the 2022 pinning ceremony at the New Merkel House.
Petty Officer Ashley Mink with the U.S. Navy pins Jacob Pflasterer at the 2022 pinning ceremony at the New Merkel House.
Petty Officer Ashley Mink with the U.S. Navy pins Herschel McEwen at the 2022 pinning ceremony at the New Merkel House.
Petty Officer Ashley Mink with the U.S. Navy pins Charles Thompson at the 2022 pinning ceremony at the New Merkel House.
Petty Officer Ashley Mink with the U.S. Navy pins Ernie Wattenbarger at the 2022 pinning ceremony at the New Merkel House.
Petty Officer Ashley Mink with the U.S. Navy pins Brian Davis at the 2022 pinning ceremony at the New Merkel House.
Petty Officer Ashley Mink with the U.S. Navy presents Michelle Hawkins with a certificate and pin honoring her late husband Allen for his military service at the 2022 pinning ceremony at the New Merkel House.
Petty Officer Ashley Mink with the U.S. Navy presents George Pierce with certificates and pins honoring members of his family for their military service at the 2022 pinning ceremony at the New Merkel House.
Petty Officer Ashley Mink with the U.S. Navy presents a certificate and pin to Ashley Curry honoring his late father-in-law Denzil Yarbrough for his military service at the 2022 pinning ceremony at the New Merkel House.
On Wednesday, Nov. 9, the city of Vestavia Hills recognized 30 veterans, pinning some who were in attendance and presenting certificates and pins to the family members of others who have died.
In addition to the pinning ceremony, students from the adjacent Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights greeted the veterans, recited the Pledge of Allegiance and sang a special song for those in attendance.
VHECH Students Sing to Veterans
Students from Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights sing to veterans at the 2022 pinning ceremony at the New Merkel House. Video by Neal Embry.
The following veterans were presented with pins and certificates at the ceremony:
- Joe Brasher
- Rudy Duda
- Lewis Eberdt
- Charles Farrell
- Joseph Anzalone
- Jacob Pflasterer
- Herschel McEwen
- Charles Amos Thompson
- Ernie Wattenbarger
- Brian Davis
Those unable to attend include: Jake Antonio, Alan Dane, Al Hahn, Eddie Mauter, Chandler Smith and Stuart Curry.
Deceased veterans honored for their service include:
- Anthony Barnhill
- Arnold Briscoe
- Ben P. Curry
- Allen Hawkins
- Ray Mitchell
- George Pierce
- Judge G. Pierce
- Columbus Roberts
- Casey Jones
- Denzil Yarbrough
- Robert Alverson
- Lucy Lewis
- Eugene "Bunny" Sample
- Willard "Pokey" Yarbrough