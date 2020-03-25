Vestavia student tests positive for COVID-19

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Vestavia Hills High School Vestavia Hills High School on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson

A Vestavia Hills High School student has been diagnosed with the new coronavirus, COVID-19.

The student seemingly was exposed to the virus last week after schools were closed, Vestavia Hills City Schools Superintendent Todd Freeman said in a statement.

The full statement is below:

"Dear VHHS family,

Earlier today, we were notified by the Jefferson County Department of Public Health (JCDH) that a Vestavia Hills High School student tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

We have been advised by JCDH that this student was first exposed to the virus last week, after the closure of schools. Out of an abundance of caution and our concern for your student and family, we are notifying you of this confirmed case of COVID-19.

State and county public health officials have enacted orders restricting gatherings of people and operation of businesses. We encourage you to follow these orders and monitor yourself and your family for the following symptoms:

Fever

Cough

Body aches

Shortness of breath

If you should develop one or more of these symptoms, please call your physician or the Jefferson County Department of Public Health by phone for instructions and care; do not go to your doctor’s office unless instructed to do so. You may also contact the Alabama Department of Public Health Coronavirus Hotline at 888-264-2256.

Please continue to practice social distancing by remaining at home with your family unless it is absolutely necessary to leave. When in public, maintain a six foot distance between yourself and others. Practice good hand washing and respiratory etiquette for coughs and sneezes. Should a family member develop symptoms, isolate this person from other members of your family and pets.

Vestavia Hills City Schools will remain closed next week. Vestavia Hills High School was cleaned and disinfected last week, and additional rounds of cleaning will take place throughout the spring.

For more information on our response to the COVID-19 coronavirus, please visit our website, www.vestavia.k12.al.us. Continue to monitor your phone, email, and the VHCS website for further updates."