Vestavia officials honor sheriff's deputy who donated kidney for Vestavia police officer

× Expand Photo by Loyd McIntosh Jefferson County Sheriff's Department Lieutenant Mike House, center in tan uniform, embraces Vestavia Hills police Cpl. Jerry Hughes as family members, Vestavia Hills Mayor Ashley Curry and members of the Vestavia Hills City Council watch on Monday, March 11, 2024. House saved the life of Hughes by donating a kidney in December 2023.

Members of the Vestavia Hills Police Department and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office gathered at Monday night’s Vestavia Hills City Council meeting to celebrate a “miracle.”

Vestavia Hills police Chief Shane Ware, Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway and dozens of guests gathered for the reading of a proclamation honoring Sheriff’s Lt. Mike House, who donated a kidney to Vestavia Hills Police Cpl. Jerry Hughes in December.

“Thank you for allowing us the opportunity tonight to celebrate such a unique event in the history of our department, one that I am beyond thankful for,” Ware said. “Tonight, we are truly celebrating something and something that has been such a series of miracles in our eyes.”

Following introductions of Hughes’ and House’s families, Vestavia Hills City Manager Jeff Downes read the proclamation.

“Lt. House had long felt the calling to be an organ donor, and we are in awe of his faith in God and his selfless dedication to others,” Downes said. “The City Council and mayor join in commending Lt. House for his valor and personal sacrifice, which resulted in saving the life of a fellow law enforcement officer.”

Ware then presented House with a Lifesaving Award, thanking him for his willingness to help a stranger.

“This department and the Hughes family will be forever grateful,” Ware said. “May God bless you.”

Hughes received the kidney donated by House after two years on dialysis due to renal failure. House, a devoted Christian, said he felt led by God to be an organ donor and credits his faith for his desire to help a fellow officer.

“If people will just listen to God, He will put you where you’re supposed to be when you’re supposed to be there,” House said.

Hughes, also a man of strong faith, is now healthy and back on the job with the Vestavia Hills Police Department. He said he is thankful not only to House, but to the support he and his family received during his illness.

“The only thing that I’d say during the journey that I went through, it just goes to prove that if God is standing with you, then nobody or nothing can stand against you,” Hughes said. “We have just an amazing community here coming together and supporting me and my family. … He [House] gave me a second chance at life with his selfless act. I’m just a new man.”

In other business Monday, the Vestavia Hills City Council unanimously approved the annexation of a portion of 1051 Highwall Drive in The Bray at Liberty Park. The annexation, for all intents and purposes, allows Vestavia Hills and Birmingham to swap equal 25-foot strips of land, allowing the Liberty Park Joint Venture to build an office building at 1051 Highfield Drive within The Bray at Liberty Park.

Additionally, the City Council approved an alcohol license for Sefer Dika, owner of Napoli Italian Restaurant and Pizza in the Rocky Ridge community.

Downes also updated the council that efforts to come to an agreement with Amason & Associates, the general contractor for the city’s Civic Center, regarding a chiller that failed in December 2022, have failed and that this dispute is now headed to mandatory third-party arbitration.

“We stand behind the fact that this was a contractor and or contractors subs issue, and we hope it will be resolved by at least the arbitration date if not before if the parties see this is in the best interest to remedy the situation,” Downes said.

Downes said he and City Attorney Patrick Boone are considering all avenues to reach an agreement with Amason & Associates but will pull the company’s bond if necessary.

The next Vestavia Hills City Council meeting is scheduled for March 25 at 6 p.m.