Vestavia Hills to repave 10 city streets over next four weeks

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Workers from Central Alabama Asphalt mill asphalt off Lime Rock Road in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, preparation for repaving on Monday, June 3, 2024.

The city of Vestavia Hills on Monday began a project to pave 10 city streets over the next four weeks.

Milling work began on Lime Rock Road near Vestavia Hills High School and will move to other streets in the coming days and weeks, the city said on its Facebook page. Other streets that are part of this paving project include Lime Rock Circle, Panorama Drive, Badham Circle, Panorama Circle, Mountain Laurel Circle, Cloud Croft Circle, Woodwind Circle, Old South Trace and Baxter Circle.

This paving work is expected to take about four weeks, weather permitting, the city said. The contractor is Central Alabama Asphalt from Tuscaloosa.

Anyone with questions about the work can contact the city’s Engineering Department at 205-978-0150.