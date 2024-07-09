Vestavia Hills to hold 2nd summer art camp for kids

× Expand Adobe Stock Photo Lovely Asian and African girls playing dough together at playground, summer camp learning Lovely Asian and African girls playing dough together at playground, summer camp learning

The Vestavia Hills Parks and Leisure Services Department plans to hold its second summer art camp for kids on July 15-19 at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center.

The camp, to be led by Christie Dunagan, will be offered 8:30 a.m. to noon at the Civic Center at 1090 Montgomery Highway.

Campers will have an opportunity to explore creative visual arts, learning to see things differently and channeling their imagination into artwork using a variety of mediums, events coordinator Melinda Burnett said.

The first art camp of the summer was held June 17-21 and attracted 20 children, Burnett said.

“It’s a very popular camp. Every year it fills up,” she said.

The cost is $175 per camper. To register, visit vhparksandrec.com/programs-camps. For more information, call 205-978-0166.