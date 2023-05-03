Vestavia Hills resident authors children book

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mary Anne Free Vestavia Hills resident Mary Anne Freeman recently released a children's book, "Let's Roll, Oliver!"

"Let’s Roll, Oliver!" is a new children’s book by Mary Anne Freeman.

The book aims to teach us that we’re all special, that we can show kindness and respect to all people and animals. It’s about Oliver, her long-haired dachshund, who spent 10 of his 15 years in a wheelchair. His story inspired his people, she said.

"It will warm your heart and make you smile," Freeman said.

If you and your child see a child or adult in a wheelchair, instead of looking the other way, Freeman said to "look them straight in the eye and say 'good morning.'"

"This will teach your child four things: a wheelchair is just a ride; we’re all created in the image of God; each person is special and unique; it will exhibit the godly value of treating others with kindness and ... having respect."

"Let’s Roll, Oliver!" is a picture book for ages 4-8. It is available at Book Nook by Rocky Heights in Homewood, Greystone Marketplace and Sound Animal Rehab & Fitness. Freeman is a graduate of the University of Montevallo. She enjoys reading, music, yard work and volunteering her time. She and husband Mike love to support the arts around Birmingham, especially educational endeavors. They would rather be in a theatre or a concert hall than watching TV. Freeman has been entertained by many four-legged children, all who gave wonderful memories and fun stories to tell. For more information, and to hear “Oliver’s Song”, go to www.maryannefreeman.com.

-- Submitted by Mary Anne Freeman