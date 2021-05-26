Vestavia Hills resident, attorney Greg Cook announces run for Alabama Supreme Court

× Expand Gittings Photography Greg Cook

Vestavia Hills resident Greg Cook announced on Tuesday that he is running for a seat on the Alabama Supreme Court in 2022. Cook is general counsel for the Alabama Republican Party and a practicing attorney with 30 years of experience in the courtroom.

“Judges should not legislate from the bench but should apply the plain meaning of the written law. Judges should be like neutral umpires – just calling the balls and strikes – not favoring one side over another,” Cook said in a news release. “Instead of calling balls and strikes, activist judges can deliver home runs for progressive policies. We can’t have that in Alabama. We need justices who will follow the law and fairly rule on the cases before the Alabama Supreme Court.”

I’m a conservative grounded in principle, who believes a judge is there to apply the law as written. This might sound boring and predictable, but it’s who I am,” Cook said.

Cook is from Florence, Alabama. After high school, he attended Duke University on an Air Force ROTC scholarship and then served in the U.S. Air Force, reaching the rank of Captain. In 1988, Cook was admitted to Harvard Law School where he worked on the Federalist Society’s Journal of Law and Public Policy alongside future Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch.

After finishing law school, Cook moved back to Alabama to begin practicing law in Birmingham. Over the next three decades, he became active in the Republican Party, volunteering in elections since 1992. In 2000, he served as volunteer attorney for the Bush vs. Gore legal battle in Florida, where Cook helped supervise the hand recount of the famous hanging-chad ballots. Locally, he has served on the Jefferson County Republican Steering Committee, Executive Committee, and as Legal Counsel to the Jefferson County GOP for almost two decades. Cook also served on the Alabama Republican Party Executive Committee for almost 15 years including the past 4 years as General Counsel for the Alabama Republican Party.

Cook has been married to his wife Kimberly, a member of the Vestavia Hills City Council, for 33 years. They have three children: Geoffrey, Mary Catherine, and Will. Greg and Kimberly have faithfully attended Dawson Baptist Church for the past 30 years, where he was ordained as a deacon and has served as a volunteer student minister for over 20 years.

Cook also volunteers his time with several local non-profit organizations including the United Way and the Boy Scouts in many different leadership roles including as an officer for the Greater Alabama Council. The Council recently awarded him its highest honor, the Silver Beaver Award.

Cook has held numerous positions with the ABA, Alabama and Birmingham Bar. He serves on the Alabama’s Supreme Court’s Civil Rules Committee and has authored a two-volume treatise, Alabama Rules of Civil Procedure Annotated and two books for the ABA.

Cook is running for the associate justice position currently held by Justice Mike Bolin. Justice Bolin is not running for re-election in 2022. The Republican primary is currently scheduled for May 24, 2022.

To learn more about Cook, visit www.CookforCourt.com.

Cook also released a video announcing his campaign: https://youtu.be/hkjiIWK9ktI