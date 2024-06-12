Vestavia Hills Parks and Recreation Department holds art camp June 17-21

× Expand alonaphoto - stock.adobe.com Happy cute boy with painted paint palms outstretched ahead. Happy summer holidays. School education. Children's summer camp outdoors Adobe Stock Photo

The Vestavia Hills Parks and Recreation Department is holding an art camp next week at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center.

The camp will be offered 8:30 a.m. to noon June 17-21 at the Civic Center at 1090 Montgomery Highway.

Campers will have an opportunity to explore creative visual arts, learning to see things differently and channeling their imagination into artwork.

The cost is $175 per camper. To register, visit vhparksandrec.com/programs-camps. For more information, call 205-978-0166.