Vestavia Hills Mayor Ashley Curry to talk on 'my time in the FBI'

Vestavia Hills Mayor Ashley Curry plans to share significant cases and events from his 25-year career as a special agent in the FBI at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center on June 4.

Curry’s talk, which is free and open to the public, is scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

He will provide insights into the "FBI family" and its characteristics, along with sharing some light-hearted moments that helped him maintain a sense of humor during his tenure in law enforcement.

Curry’s talk is sponsored by the greater Birmingham chapter of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Alabama. The Vestavia Hills Civic Center is 1090 Montgomery Highway.