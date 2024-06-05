Vestavia Hills June Event Guide - June 2024

June 3-7: Science R Us Camp. 8:30 a.m. to noon. Vestavia Hills Parks and Recreation, 1090 Montgomery Highway. An educational camp where campers will engage in exciting experiments and scientific demonstrations. Demonstrations provided by Traveling Scientist. The cost is $150 per child. vhparksandrec.com/programs-camp.

× Expand Camp VST

June 3-7, 10-14: Camp VST. 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mountain Brook High School, 3650 Bethune Drive. Ages 7 to 15. Campers will participate in classes for acting, Shakespeare, dance, voice, playwriting and design. Camper tuition is $300, with $100 deposit due at registration. Scholarships and sibling discounts available. virginiasamfordtheatre.org/vststars/camp-vst.

June 3-7, 10-14: VST STARS Summer Studio. 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mountain Brook High School, 3650 Bethune Drive. Ages 12-18. Campers will participate in classes for scenic design, costume design, lighting design, vocal performance, acting through song, dance performance and more. Camper tuition is $300, with $100 deposit due at registration. Scholarships and sibling discounts available. virginiasamfordtheatre.org/vststars/camp-vst.

June 10-13: “SCUBA Diving into Friendship with God” VBS. 9 a.m. to noon. Vestavia Hills Baptist Church, 2600 Vestavia Drive. For rising first through sixth graders. Free lunch daily in the Fellowship Hall at noon. Also, come June 13 at 5 p.m. to the Fellowship Hall for a fun meal together. vhbc.com/vbs.

June 17-21: Art Camp. 8:30 a.m. to noon. Vestavia Hills Parks and Recreation, 1090 Montgomery Highway. Campers will explore the creative visual arts, learning to see things differently and channeling their imagination into beautiful artwork. The cost is $175 per camper. vhparksandrec.com/programs-camps.

× Expand Rock Band Camp – Performance Edition

June 17-21: Rock Band Camp – Performance Edition. 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Mason Music, Cahaba Heights Studio, 3187 Cahaba Heights Road. Ages 10-18. Students can sign up with friends to form a band, or register to be placed with other musicians with a similar age and skill level. Rockers will learn songs and perform them live for family and friends on the last day of camp. The cost is $425 per student. masonmusic.com/group-programs/music-camps.

June 17-21: Summer Film Acting Academy. 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Acting Out Academy, 2531 Rocky Ridge Road #125. Ages 8 and up. Summer Film Acting Academy is an intensive training program for young actors. Students will train with the nation’s best coaches in all aspects of film acting, including acting, stunts, improv, voice over, commercial acting, scene study, dialect and more. At the end of the week, students will present their work to a panel of industry professionals for feedback and potential industry representation. The cost is $675 per student. hisawyer.com/acting-out-academy/schedules/activity-set/578915.

June 24-28: Lunch Bunch Camp. 8:30 a.m. to noon. Vestavia Hills Parks and Recreation, 1090 Montgomery Highway. Lunch Bunch Camp is the perfect place for young foodies who love to cook and enjoy a scrumptious lunch. Campers will have a blast learning how to make their own delicious meals and snacks. Don’t worry about packing your lunch; we’ve got you covered! The cost is $125 per camper. vhparksandrec.com/programs-camps.

× Expand 42nd Annual “I Love America Night

June 27: 42nd Annual “I Love America Night.” 6-9 p.m. Wald Park, 720 Waldridge Road. Bring the family to enjoy the annual Fourth of July celebration of the city of Vestavia Hills. Children’s activities, live music, a business expo and a movie. facebook.com/ILoveAmericaNight.

June 30: Three on a String Honors America. 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church, 2061 Kentucky Ave. Come hear Three on a String as they perform for the annual Independence Day services at Vestavia Hill United Methodist Church. The group will honor veterans from all branches of the military. Free admission. bandsintown.com/e/105214124-three-on-a-string-at-vestavia-hills-united-methodist-church.

Vestavia Public Library in the Forest

CHILDREN

Mondays: Spanish Storytime. 10:30 a.m. Children’s Program Room.

Tuesdays: Toddler-a-Go-Go. 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Community Room. Ages 18 to 36 months.

Wednesdays: Silly Goose Storytime. 10:30 a.m. Children’s Program Room. Ages 3 and up. Miss Lauren will bring stories, music, movement and fun for all her preschool friends.

June 1 and 29: Ms. Courtney’s Library Stop. 10:30 a.m. Community Room. All ages. Stories, songs, dancing and playing.

June 4: Tween Time — Birds of Prey. 2 p.m. Community Room. Grades 2-6. Alabama Wildlife Center will be in attendance.

June 6: Lew-e’s Comedy Circus Show. 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Community Room. All ages. Lee Andrews will make you laugh with his comedic attempts at being a one-man circus act.

June 8 and 22: Kreate with Kelly! 10 a.m. Children’s Program Room. All ages. Ms. Kelly will lead your family in a collaborative art project.

June 11: Tween Time — DIY Pokemon. 2 p.m. Community Room. Grades 2-6.

June 13: Musician Andrew Best. 10:30 a.m. in the Community Room. 3:30 p.m. at Liberty Park Elementary Gym.

June 15: Father-Daughter Tea. 11 a.m. Community Room. All ages. Registration required by June 10.

June 18: Tween Time — Casting and Reeling. 2 p.m. Wald Park. Grades 2-6.

June 20: Ventriloquist Gene Cordova. 10:30 a.m. in the Community Room. 3:30 p.m. at Liberty Park Elementary Gym. All ages.

June 25: Tween Time — Water Gun Painting. 2 p.m. Community Room. Grades 2-6. Registration required.

June 27: Mr. Bonds, Science Guy. 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Community Room. All ages.

TEENS (Grades 6-12)

Fridays: Open Gaming. 4 p.m. Community Room. Grades 6-12. Snacks served.

June 4: Nailed It — Teen Edition. 5:30 p.m. Makerspace. Grades 6-12. Register online or call 205-978-3683.

June 5: The Tier List. 4 p.m. Historical Room. Grades 6-12. Snacks served.

June 11: The Triwizard Tournament. 5:30 p.m. Community Room. Snacks served.

June 12: Clay Dragon Eyes. 4 p.m. Makerspace. Snacks served.

June 15: Dungeons and Dragons One-Shot “Treaty of the Tiger King.” 10 a.m. Historical Room. Snacks served. Register at 205-978-3683.

June 18: Acrylic Academy. 5:30 p.m. Makerspace. Supplies and food provided. Registration required.

June 19: Game Party. 4 p.m. Makerspace. Phone or mobile device recommended. Snacks served.

June 22: Crochet Crash Course — Part 2. 10 a.m. Historical Room. Supplies provided. Snacks served.

June 15. Nerf Decathlon. 5:30 p.m. Community Room. Pizza served.

June 26: Tabletop Gaming Group. 4 p.m. Historical Room. Games and expertise provided. Snacks served.

June 28: Super Smash Bros. Tournament. 4 p.m. Community Room. Come dominate the competition and fight to win an Amazon gift card. Snacks served.

ADULTS

June 3: Picture This! Cyanotype Photography. 2 p.m. Library Amphitheater. Register online or contact Kara at 205-978-4674 or kara.anderson@vestavialibrary.org.

June 5: Crafter’s, Inc. — Flower Hoop Wreath. 11 a.m. Community Room. Ages 18 and older. Register online or contact Lora at lora.roberts@vestavialibrary.org or 205-978-4674.

June 5: Beginner Yoga Series with Kathy. 2 p.m. Community Room. Ages 18 and older. Join our certified instructor on Thursday afternoons to learn the basics of yoga.

June 10: Cryptid Trivia Night. 6 p.m. Community Room. Ages 18 and older. Be ready for snacks, prizes and a photo op or two.

June 12: Beginner Yoga Series with Kathy. 2 p.m. Community Room. Join our certified instructor on Thursday afternoons to learn the basics of yoga.

June 12: Read & Feed Book Group — Adventure is Calling. 6 p.m. Community Room. Refreshments served.

June 12: Craft Lab — Hydrangea Watercolors

with Holly. 7 p.m. Community Room. Contact Terri at

terri.leslie@vestavialibrary.org.

June 17: Geocaching in the Forest. 6 p.m. Library Amphitheater.

June 18: Personal Finance Support. 6 p.m. Treehouse. Bring your personal finance questions to our open session with an expert from Edward Jones.

June 19: Beginner Yoga Series with Kathy. 2 p.m. Community Room

June 24: Adult Dungeons & Dragons One Shot. 6 p.m. Community Room. The first six people who register will be assigned characters and remaining registrants will join as active audience members. Register online.

June 25: The Sisterhood Circle Series. 5:30 p.m. Treehouse. Refreshments served.

MAKERSPACE

Thursdays: Open Maker Lab. 2-5:30 p.m. Bring your 3D printing, vinyl cutting and art projects to work on.

June 10: Intro to 3D Printing. 4:30 p.m.

June 24: Engraved Coasters. 4-5:30 p.m. Space is limited. Register at vestavialibrary.org/makerspace.

TECH

June 4: Intermediate Microsoft Excel Part I. 4-5:30 p.m. Technology Classroom. Prior Excel use required. Register online.

June 13: Intermediate Microsoft Word. 4-5:30 p.m. Technology Classroom. Prior Word use required. Register online.