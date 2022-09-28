Vestavia Hills High School reports record success on AP exams

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Students dialogue in German in Laura Bruder’s class at Vestavia Hills High School, which recently saw 86% of students receive a qualifying score on an AP exam for the 2021-22 school year.

Vestavia Hills High School Principal Tonya Rozell reported to the Vestavia Hills City School Board of Education that 86% of Vestavia Hills High School students received a qualifying score on Advanced Placement exams for the 2021-22 school year, which is the school’s highest percentage in five years.

A qualifying score on an AP exam is a 3 or higher, Rozell told the board at the Aug. 29 meeting.

“When our data came back, there was quite a lot of glee, joy and shouting in the counseling suite, which is right down the hall from my office,” Rozell said. “I was like ‘What in the world?’ They said ‘Go look in the dashboard, you have to see,’ and I understood why they were excited.”

In other business, the board:

► Approved spending to support the “One Rebel, One Future” initiative that will be used to promote the school system

► Approved a licensing agreement with Cummings Promotional to promote the school system

► Agreed to hire Maynard, Cooper & Gale, P.C. to assist with tax initiatives

► Approved the job description for career coaches in the school system

► Revised the salary/supplement schedule

On Sept. 12, the board also approved the fiscal 2023 budget. For more on the budget, see the story in this month’s issue. For more on this meeting, visit vestaviavoice.com.