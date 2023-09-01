Vestavia Hills Events Guide - September 2023

Sept. 7: Vestavia Hills Health Fair and Wellness Expo. Vestavia Civic Center. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Guests can receive free flu shots from Publix and speak with Medicare advisors. The police and fire departments will be present to provide safety information.

Sept. 9: Shred and Recycle Day. Vestavia Hills Civic Center. 8 a.m. to noon. The city is holding a Shred and Recycle Day at the new civic center. Items that can be brought for recycling include electronics and household hazardous waste. Proof of Vestavia Hills residency is required to participate. Large appliances, gas, gas cans, paint/pesticides not in the original container and wooden console TVs will not be accepted. Paper shredding services will be available and police will be onsite to dispose of expired medicines. Visit vhal.org/event/shred-recycle-day-2 for information.

Sept. 11 and 25: Vestavia Hills City Council Meetings. 6 p.m. Agenda packets will be made available before the meetings and can be found online at vhal.org/government/agendas. The meetings can also be attended via Zoom, and the link to those can be found online at vhal.org.

Sept. 12: Vestavia Chamber of Commerce Monthly Member Luncheon. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Vestavia Country Club. Networking begins at 11:30 a.m. and the regular program begins at noon, featuring guest speaker Jeh Jeh Pruitt. Reservations are $25. Visit vestaviahills.org for information.

Sept. 12: Family Night with Musician Andrew Best. 6 p.m. Vestavia Library in the Forest, Community Room. Show up for an enjoyable break in your week to hear Best perform his original songs that are fit for the whole family. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. and the event will follow at 6:30 p.m. Visit vestavialibrary.org for information.

Sept. 16: Celebrate the Family Expo. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Finley Center in the Hoover Metropolitan Complex. An event by the Birmingham Christian Family Magazine and sponsored by many Vestavia Hills businesses. The event will include live music; food trucks; inflatables for kids; face painting; free giveaways and exhibits from companies, nonprofits and churches that offer resources; other services; volunteer opportunities for both adults and children, said Laurie Stroud Franklin, owner of the magazine. A new feature this year will be a celebrity chef stage with cooking demonstrations from people such as Ashley Mac’s founder Ashley McMakin, second-generation Bob Sykes Bar-B-Q owner Van Sykes and Southern cookbook author Danna Standridge. Free admission. Visit birminghamchristian.com/event/celebrate-the-family-expo-2023 for information.

Sept. 16: Puppy Palooza. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Vestavia City Center. An event for the entire family and their dogs featuring live music, giveaways and vendors. Proceeds from the event will go to the Greater Birmingham Humane Society. There will also be dogs onsite available to be adopted. Visit business.vestaviahills.org/events for information.

Sept. 21-22: Whale of a Sale. Vestavia Hills Methodist Church. The twice-annual children’s consignment sale and fundraiser for Vestavia Day School returns with more great deals for shoppers. Guests can purchase early passes for $5 to shop beginning at 2 p.m. on Thursday. The public sale is 5-8 p.m. Thursday night, and everything is half-off from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday. Visit vhmc.org/woas for more information.

Sept. 26: Coffee and Classrooms at Cahaba Heights Elementary. 8:30-9:30 a.m. A new monthly event will bring Vestavia businesses into local schools so they can partner with them. The Chamber of Commerce will provide coffee and breakfast items. These events provide an opportunity for businesses to meet the school’s principal and teachers and for student leaders to talk about their schools and lead tours. Visit the chamber website at vestaviahills.org for more information.