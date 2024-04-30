Vestavia Hills Events Guide - May 2024

May 4: The Fervent Tour — An Evening with Priscilla Shirer, with Worship by Anthony Evans. 6-8:30 p.m. Shades Mountain Baptist Church, 2017 Columbiana Road. Come enjoy a night of worship and powerful teaching. Register online at shades.org/events/fervent-2024.

May 11: Birmingham Great Strides Walk. 9 a.m. check-in, 10 a.m. walk begins. Wald Park. Walk to support the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. For more information, visit cff.org/chapters/alabama-chapter/events.

May 14: Vestavia Hills Chamber Monthly Luncheon. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Vestavia Country Club. Network with other chamber members and hear speakers on a variety of topics. Reservations are $25. vestaviahills.org.

May 20: Libby’s Friends 4th Annual Golf Tournament. 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Highland Park Golf Course, 3300 Highland Ave., Birmingham. The tournament benefits Libby’s Friends, which helps to ease the financial burden of living with a disability. For more information, visit business.vestaviahills.org/events, or contact Lane Hagan at 205-529-8377.

Library in the Forest

CHILDREN

May 1 and 8: Story Friends. 10:30 a.m. Children’s Program Room. Stories, music, movement and fun for preschoolers.

May 1 and 8: Twelve Below. 3:30 p.m. Children’s Program Room. Grades 3-6. Random craft day.

May 4: Ms. Courtney’s Library Stop! 10:30 a.m. Community Room. All ages welcome. Stories, songs, dancing and playing.

May 7 and 28: Toddler-a-Go-Go. 10:30 a.m. Community Room. Ages 18-36 months.

May 7: After-School Adventures. 3:30 p.m. Children’s Program Room. Grades K-3.

May 11 and 25: Kreate with Kelly! 10 a.m. Children’s Program Room. All ages welcome.

May 18: The Adventure Begins Summer Reading Kickoff. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wald Park. All ages.ancesEnjoy bubble play, an adventure maze, donuts, hot dogs, balloon animals and more.

May 29: Silly Goose Storytime. 10:30 a.m. Children’s Program Room. Preschool.

TEENS (Grades 6-12)

May 1: Writing Group — Star Wars Roulette. 4 p.m. Historical Room. Grades 6-12. Create a randomized short story in the Star Wars universe. Snacks served.

May 8: Art Group — Fantasy Animals. 4 p.m. Makerspace. Learn tips and strategies for rendering mythical beasts and design your own fantastic creature. Snacks served.

May 15: Game Party. 4 p.m. Makerspace. Play interactive Jackbox party games with other teens. Phone or mobile device recommended. Snacks served.

May 16, 20 and 21: Extended Library Hours. The library will be open until 9 p.m. for high school final exam studying.

May 16, 20 and 21: Exam Study Breaks. 3, 5, and 7 p.m. Historical Room. The Teen Department is offering 30-minute study breaks with snacks and games.

May 18: Dungeons and Dragons One-Shot — The Wolves of Welton. 10 a.m. Historical Room. To register, contact Daniel at 205-978-3683.

May 29: Pintsize Paintings. 4 p.m. Makerspace. Snacks served.

May 31: Super Smash Bros. Tournament. 4 p.m. Community Room. Winner will receive an Amazon gift card. Snacks served.

ADULTS

May 1: Crafter’s, Inc. Flowers Cross-Stitch. 11 a.m. Community Room. Registration required.

May 8: Read & Feed Book Group. 6 p.m. Grand Hall. This month, we’re discussing “Tom Lake” by Ann Patchett.

May 10: Craft Lab — Garden Rock Painting. 7 p.m. Community Room. All materials are provided, along with snacks and prizes. Free but registration required. Contact Terri at 205-978-4678 or terri.leslie@vestavialibrary.org.

MAKERSPACE

May 6: Intro to 3D Printing. 4:30 p.m. Makerspace.

May 20: Tote-ally Awesome. 4:30 p.m. Makerspace. Ages 10 and up. Learn to make canvas tote bags using the vinyl cutter and heat press. Registration required.

TECH

May 7: Basic Microsoft Excel. 4-5:30 p.m. Technology Classroom. Register online at vestavialibrary.org/tech or call 205-978-4679.

May 16: Basic Microsoft Word. 4-5:30 p.m. Technology Classroom. Register online at vestavialibrary.org/tech or call 205-978-4679.

May 21: Organizing Computer Files. 4-5:30 p.m.Technology Classroom. Register online at vestavialibrary.org/tech or call 205-978-4679.

May 30: Say Hi to AI — Intro to Artificial Intelligence. 4-5:30 p.m. Technology Classroom. Register online.