Vestavia Hills Events Guide - March 2024

March 1: Great Greek Mediterranean Grill Ribbon Cutting. 11 a.m. to noon. 708 Montgomery Highway Vestavia Hills. For more information go to business.vestaviahills.org/events.

March 12: Vestavia Hills Monthly Luncheon. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Vestavia Country Club, 400 Beaumont Drive. Network with other chamber members and hear speakers on a variety of topics. Lunch will be provided. Reservations $25. vestaviahills.org.

Library in the Forest

CHILDREN

Tuesdays: Toddler-a-Go-Go. 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Community Room. Ages 18-36 months.

Tuesdays: After-School Adventures. 3:30 p.m. Children’s Program Room. Grades K-2.

Wednesdays: Story Friends. 10:30 a.m. Children’s Program Room.

Thursdays: Book Babies — Treehouse. 10 a.m. Ages birth to 18 months.

March 2 and 16: Ms. Courtney’s Library Stop. 10:30 a.m. Community Room. All ages.

March 5: After-School Adventures. 3:30 p.m. Children’s Program Room. Grades K-2.

March 6: Twelve Below. 3:30 p.m. Children’s Program Room. Grades 3-6.

March 9 and 23: Kreate with Kelly. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Children’s Program Room.

March 12: Family Night. Dinner at 6 p.m., show at 6:30 p.m. Community Room. All ages.

March 13 and 20: Twelve Below. 3:30 p.m. Children’s Program Room. Grades 3-6.

March 27: Graphic Novel Book Club. 3:30 p.m. Children’s Program Room.

TEENS (Grades 6-12)

Fridays: Open Gaming. 4 p.m. Community Room.

March 6: Writing Group Go for the Gold. 4 p.m. Historical Room.

March 12: Tabletop Gaming Group. 4 p.m. Community Room.

March 13: Art Group — Leprechaun Sketch Artist. 4 p.m. Makerspace.

March 20: Game Party. 4 p.m. Makerspace.

March 23: Dungeons and Dragons — One-Shot Paddy’s Shamrock. 10 a.m. Historical Room.

March 26: Nailed It! Cookie Wars. 4 p.m. Community Room.

March 29: Super Smash Bros Tournament. 4 p.m. Community Room.

March 30: Weekend Craft — Daisy Chains. 10 a.m.

ADULTS

Thursdays: Beginner Tai Chi. 2 p.m. No registration required.

March 4, 11 and 18: Belly Dance with Bethany. 6 p.m. Community Room.

March 6: Crafters Inc. — Braided T-shirt Keychain. 11 a.m. Community Room.

March 13: Read & Feed Book Group — “The Art Thief” by Michael Finkel. 6 p.m.

March 26: Sisterhood Circle. 5:30 p.m.

× Expand Photos courtesy of Jamie Dietrich. Sean Dietrich, known as Sean of the South, with his old typewriter. He has since moved on to a computer, but still loves this blast from the past.

March 28: Sean Dietrich. 10:30 a.m. Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest,1221 Montgomery Highway. Community Room. Presented by Friends of the Library. Join us for a morning of storytelling with Sean Dietrich. Nicknamed “Sean of the South,” Sean is an American writer of books and newspaper columns. Tickets on sale for $25 at the Adult Services desk at the library. For more information, visit vestavialibrary.org.

MAKERSPACE

March 4: Intro to 3D Printing. 4:30 p.m.

March 12: Teardown Tuesday. 4:30 p.m. Ages 10 and older.

March 14, 21 and 28: Open Maker Lab. 2-6 p.m.

March 18: Intro to CNC Milling w/ Nomad 3. 4:30 p.m.

March 26: Soldering 101. 4:30-5:30 p.m. Ages 10 and older.

TECH

March 7: Microsoft PowerPoint. 4-5:30 p.m. Electronic Classroom.

March 14: Intermediate Microsoft Excel Part II. 4-5:30 p.m. Electronic Classroom.

March 19: All Things Apple iCloud. 4-5:30 p.m. Electronic Classroom.

March 26: HTML Coding for Newbies. 4-5:30 p.m. Electronic Classroom.