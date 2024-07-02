Vestavia Hills Events Guide July 2024

Tuesdays: Summer Produce Market. 10 a.m to 2 p.m. Vestavia Hills Baptist Church, 2600 Vestavia Drive. Ann Franklin will be in the back parking lot for fruits and veggies, coffee and other drinks, hot dogs, pre-made dishes and samples. Proceeds from sales will go directly to the Kitchen Ministry and church mission fund. Cash, check or credit cards will be accepted. For more information or to pre-order dishes, visit vhbc.com/events.

Expand Vestavia Hills Farmers Market

Wednesdays: Vestavia Hills Farmers Market. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Scout Square, 741 Montgomery Highway. The farmers market will take place every week through Sept. 11. The market includes fresh produce, baked goods and more. The market is a mission of Vestavia Hills Methodist Church, with funds from the market used to supply the church’s food pantry with fresh fruit and vegetables.

July 15-19: Art Camp. 8:30 a.m. to noon. Civic Center, 1090 Montgomery Highway. Ages 5-12. Campers will explore the creative visual arts, learning to see things differently and channeling their imagination into artwork. The cost is $175 per camper. Visit vhparksandrec.com/programs-camps for more information.

July 18: Lift Your Spirits — Permission to Celebrate Fundraiser. 6-9 p.m. Vestavia Country Club, 400 Beaumont Drive. Community Grief Support is hosting this 21st annual fundraiser. “Flamingling with Friends” is casual and designed to be fun, with special guest Roy Williams, former journalist for The Birmingham News. Williams will share about his brother, Army Maj. Dwayne Williams, who tragically died at the Pentagon in the 9/11 attacks. Janice Rogers, WBRC Fox 6 Good Day Alabama co-host, will be the emcee. You can expect auctions, live music, dancing, a tropical buffet and signature cocktails. Tickets and tables are being pre-sold through July 12 and may be purchased through Community Grief Support’s website, communitygriefsupport.org/lys. Contact Catherine Pittman Smith for sponsorship information or questions at cpsmith@communitygriefsupport.org or 205-492-3350.

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Vestavia Hills Soccer Club Half Day Camp

July 22-26: Vestavia Hills Soccer Club Half Day Camp. 9 a.m to noon. Sicard Hollow Athletic Complex, 4851 Sicard Hollow Road. Ages 5-12. Each half-day session will focus on skill development for young soccer players. They will have a chance to learn soccer skills and techniques through exercises and games specifically designed for the young player. The fee is $225 per student. Visit vestaviasoccer.com/camps for more information.

July 24: Summer Pizza and Bingo Night. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Parish Hall, Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 3775 Crosshaven Drive. This summertime pizza night will be followed by games of bingo. Prizes for all ages. For more information, visit ssechurch.org/sse-events/2024/7/summer-bingo-night.