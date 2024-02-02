Vestavia Hills Events Guide - February 2024

Feb. 6: Widowed Support Group. 10 a.m. Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church, 2061 Kentucky Ave. Group meets the first and third Tuesdays of each month. communitygriefsupport.org.

Feb. 9: Night to Shine. 6-9 p.m. Shades Mountain Church, 2017 Columbiana Road. An unforgettable prom night experience centered on God’s love, for people with special needs, ages 14 and older. Sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation. shades.org/events/night-to-shine.

× Expand Leadership Vestavia Hills Volunteer Fair

Feb. 12: Leadership Vestavia Hills Volunteer Fair. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Vestavia Hills Civic Center, Cahaba Room, 1090 Montgomery Highway. Contact 205-978-0166 or email ealoudermilk@gmail.com for information.

Feb. 13: Vestavia Hills Monthly Luncheon. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Vestavia Country Club, 400 Beaumont Drive. Network with other chamber members and hear speakers on a variety of topics. Lunch will be provided. Reservations $25. vestaviahills.org.

Feb. 16-17: Alabama Thespian Festival. Vestavia Hills High School. A chapter event and junior thespian festival will be held at Pizitz Middle School. alabamathespians.org/festival.

Feb. 24: Unless U Got Talent. 7 p.m. The Lyric Theatre. Students of Unless U partner with local celebrities and compete for the title of Unless U Got Talent Champion. Tickets $35. unlessu.org/uugottalent.

× Expand Dinner and Diamonds

Feb. 24: Dinner and Diamonds. 7-11 p.m. Vestavia Country Club, 400 Beaumont Drive. A fundraiser for the Vestavia Hills City Schools Foundation. Featuring dinner, entertainment and silent and live auctions. Tickets $75. vestaviafoundation.org.

Feb. 26-27: Alabama Science Teachers Association Conference. Vestavia Hills Civic Center, 1090 Montgomery Highway. Information and registration at asta30.wildapricot.org.

Feb. 29: Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Conference. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 3775 Crosshaven Drive. Join the Alzheimer’s Association Alabama Chapter for their annual caregiver conference. This is a hybrid event, and attendees will be able to participate in person or virtually. The event is free to attend but registration is required. Visit alz.org/al.

Feb. 29: Stock Market Challenge — A Night on Wall Street. 6:30-9 p.m. Vestavia Hills Civic Center, 1090 Montgomery Highway. Each team will begin with a hypothetical account balance of $1 million and rush to amass the highest net-worth portfolio by the end of 60 days (one hour). The team to achieve the greatest rate of return on investment by the end of the simulated trading session wins. This event is sponsored by Junior Achievement of Alabama. Register at alabama.ja.org/events/2024-stock-market-challenge.

Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest

Children

Tuesdays: Toddler-a-Go-Go. 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Community Room. Ages 18-36 months. The perfect storytime for toddlers on the go, with singing, dancing and fun stories.

× Expand After-school Adventures

Tuesdays: After-school Adventures. 3:30 p.m. Children’s Program Room. Grades K-2. Games, crafts and experiments.

Wednesdays: Story Friends. 10:30 a.m. Children’s Program Room. Stories, music and movement. For birth to 18 months.

Feb. 3 and 17: Ms. Courtney’s Library Stop. 10:30 a.m. Community Room. Stories, songs, dancing and playing.

Feb. 7, 14 and 21: Twelve Below. 3:30 p.m. Children’s Program Room. Grades 3-6. Origami.

× Expand Kreate w/Kelly

Feb. 10 and 24: Kreate w/Kelly. 10:30 a.m. Children’s Program Room.

Feb. 13: Family Night Camping Night. 6 p.m. Create your family’s campsite, make a craft, then gather around your campfire and listen to campfire stories.

Feb. 28: Graphic Novel Book Club: “Pawcasso” by Remy Lai. 3:30 p.m. Grades 3-6. Children’s Program Room.

Teens (Grades 6-12)

Fridays: Open Gaming. 4 p.m. Community Room.

Feb. 1: Variant Chess. 4:30 p.m. Historical Room. Grades 4-12. Learn to play or challenge other chess veterans in our chess club.

Feb. 3: Weekend Embroidery. 10 a.m. Historical Room. Supplies and snacks provided.

Feb. 6: Tabletop Gaming Group. 4 p.m. Makerspace.

Feb. 7: Writing Group: Haiku. 4 p.m. Historical Room.

Feb. 14: Art Group – Character Design. 4 p.m. Makerspace.

Feb. 17: ACT Workshop – English/Reading. 9-11:30 a.m. Community Room. Grades 9-12. Registration required.

Feb. 20: Anti-Valentine’s Day. 4 p.m. Makerspace.

Feb. 21: Game Party. 4 p.m. Makerspace. Play interactive Jackbox party games.

Feb. 23: Super Smash Bros Tournament. 4 p.m. Community Room.

Feb. 24: ACT Workshop: Math/Science. 9-11:30 a.m. Community Room. Registration required.

Feb. 24: Dungeons and Dragons One-Shot Valentine’s Masquerade. 10 a.m. Historical Room. Registration required.

Feb. 27: Flower Shop Frenzy. 4 p.m. Community Room. Grades 6-12.

Adults

Feb. 5: Lunch & Movie Series – “Hidden Figures.” Noon. Community Room.

Feb. 6: Google Drive. 4-5:30 p.m. Technology Classroom. Learn how to create and share Google Docs, Slides, and Sheets. Registration required.

Feb. 7: Crafter’s, Inc. – T-shirt Hoop Art. 11 a.m. Community Room. Upcycle it into a unique work of art. Registration required.

Feb. 9: Craft Lab – Zentangle with Darla. 7 p.m. Community Room. Registration required.

Feb. 12: Lunch & Movie Series – “Selma.” Noon. Community Room.

Feb. 14: Read & Feed Book Group. 6:15 p.m. Community Room. Discussing “Tom Lake” by Anne Patchett.

Feb. 15: Intermediate Microsoft Excel Part I. 4-5:30 p.m. Technology Classroom. Registration required.

Feb. 19: Lunch & Movie Series: Respect. Noon. Community Room.

Feb. 20: Intermediate Microsoft Word. 4-5:30 p.m. Technology Classroom. Registration required.

Feb. 22: Friends of the Library. 10:30 a.m. Community Room. City Manager Jeff Downes will be discussing the state of the city. Free and open to all adults. Coffee and conversation at 10 a.m. and the program starts at 10:30.

Feb. 29: Windows 11. 4-5:30 p.m. Technology Classroom. Registration required.

Makerspace

× Expand Open Maker Lab

Thursdays: Open Maker Lab. 2-6 p.m.

Feb. 5: Intro to 3D Printing. 4:30 p.m.

Feb. 13: Teardown Tuesday. 4:30 p.m. Ages 10 and up.

Feb. 19: Making Stickers. 4:30 p.m.

Feb. 27: 3D Modeling with Tinkercad. 4:30-5:30 p.m.