Vestavia Hills Events Guide - August 2023

Parks and Recreation activities registration is open. Registration is now open for a variety of sports leagues including Youth Softball, Youth Baseball, Adult Soccer, Adult Flag Football and Miracle Leagues are open now. Drafts for softball and baseball leagues begin on Aug. 25 with practices starting the next week. Adult soccer season begins on Sunday, Aug. 20 and adult flag football on Thursday, Sept. 14. Practices and games for Miracle League begin in October. Register for all leagues at vhrecreation.activityreg.com. Costs vary per league and team.

Mondays: Trivia at Davenport’s Pizza Palace. 6:30 p.m. Come out for pizza and fun with your friends and family.

Mondays: Monday Night Dance. 6-9 p.m. at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center. Come show off your dance moves. This is a fun opportunity for seniors to let loose and enjoy dancing with others. Ages 55 and older. Contact the front desk at 205-978-0166 to learn more.

Wednesdays: Silver Sneakers Exercise Class. 11:15 a.m. at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center. A cardio and strength class taught by Kristin Long for ages 55 and older. Contact the front desk at 205-978-0166 to learn more.

Wednesdays: Vestavia Hills Farmers Market. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Scout Square on U.S. 31. Visit the Farmer’s Market every Wednesday in the summer to support Vestavia Hills Methodist Church’s Food Pantry. Fresh fruits and veggies abound at the market, enough to make your family’s mouths water.

Aug. 4: Trip to Gadsden for Seniors. Meeting at the Civic Center at 3 p.m. The Vestavia Hills Civic Center is hosting a trip to Gadsden for all adults ages 55 and older. The trip includes a meal at Top of the River and a visit to Gadsden’s Downtown Street Festival. Participants can enjoy a variety of vendors and entertainment, as well as a car show at the festival. A $5 travel fee is required, and you can register now at the Civic Center.

Aug. 5: Community Cornhole Tournament. 2-5:30 p.m. at Vestavia City Center. Presented by both the Vestavia Hills Sunrise Rotary Club and the Vestavia Hills Rotary Club, this highly-anticipated event will feature 32 cornhole teams, many of which include teams from local businesses. The final two teams will compete in a statewide tournament on Saturday, Aug. 19. Proceeds from the event will benefit Vestavia Hills First Responders, Vestavia Hills Schools Student Programs and Scholarships, and Children’s of Alabama Critical Care Transport Team. Last year, the event raised over $13,000, and the Rotary Club is hopeful for an equally successful tournament this year. Visit vestaviarotary.org/cornhole-tournament to register your team or donate in support of a team.

Aug. 8: Chamber of Commerce Monthly Luncheon. 11:30 a.m. at the Vestavia Country Club. The Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce welcomes its members to the Vestavia Country Club for their monthly luncheon. This month’s speaker will be Dr. Todd Freeman, Vestavia Hills City Schools Superintendent Reservations must be made by 4 p.m. Aug. 3. Reservations cost $25, late reservations are $30. To make your reservation, go to vestaviahills.org or call 205-823-5011.

Aug. 14: Senior Luncheon. Noon at the Civic Center. All senior adults, ages 55 and older, are invited to the Vestavia Hills Civic Center for lunch, fellowship and live entertainment. The cost is $8 per person, and reservations must be made to attend. Contact the Front Desk of the Civic Center at 205-978-0166 to reserve a spot at the luncheon.

Aug. 15: Chamber of Commerce Lunch and Learn. 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce. Join other business owners in a light lunch, and hear from Tracy Thornton, the Chamber’s director of marketing and membership, about the new Vestavia Shares cards. Register at business.vestaviahills.org/events.

Aug. 15-17: District Masters Games for seniors 55 and older. The Masters Games of Alabama is a non-profit organization that strives to encourage health and community amongst senior citizens. Every year, they hold this competition that brings together senior adults from all over Alabama. Last year, over 300 seniors participated. The event is guaranteed to be a time of fun, entertainment, and engagement for the community’s senior adults. To learn more about The Masters Games, mastersgamesalabama.org. To register for the event, visit the Civic Center.

Aug. 16: Rolls & Referrals Networking Event. 8-9:30 a.m. at Town Village, 2385 Dolly Ridge Road. The event fosters community among local businesses and allows them to network while sipping on coffee, enjoying warm cinnamon rolls and entering drawings for door prizes. It is free to attend and no reservation is needed.

Aug. 21: National Senior Day Celebration. 3 p.m. Celebrate National Senior Day at the Civic Center. The celebration will consist of fun activities, live music and dancing for senior adults, ages 55 and older. The event is open to all and free to attend.

Aug. 31: Casino Trip to Wetumpka. Meet your fellow senior community members at the Civic Center at 7:30 a.m. for a day of fun in Wetumpka. The trip will consist of a visit to the Wind Creek Casino and the Farmer’s Market. A $5 travel fee is required. Register for the trip by calling 205-978-0166.