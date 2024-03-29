Vestavia Hills Events Guide - April 2024

× Expand Photo courtesy of Gary Palmer. Gary Palmer, Republican candidate for Alabama's Sixth Congressional District

April 4: Washington Update with Gary Palmer. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hyatt Regency Birmingham-The Wynfrey Hotel, 1000 Riverchase Galleria, Hoover. $35 for investors/members of any of the host organizations; $45 for future investors. shelbychamber.org.

April 9: Vestavia Hills Chamber Monthly Luncheon. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Vestavia Country Club, 400 Beaumont Drive. Network with other chamber members and hear speakers on a variety of topics. Reservations $25. vestaviahills.org.

April 16: 33rd Annual Dogwood Prayer Breakfast. 7:30-9 a.m. Vestavia Country Club, 400 Beaumont Drive. Dignitaries and local citizens will come together to pray for the city, state and country. The keynote speaker is Anna Curry Gualano. Tickets $25. vestaviahills.org.

April 19-20: Shades Mountain Baptist Church — Full Circle Parenting Conference. Friday at 6 p.m., Saturday at noon. Shades Mountain Baptist Church, 2017 Columbiana Road. Jimmy and Kristin Scroggins guide the audience through having those tough conversations from a biblical perspective and distinctly Christian worldview. $20 for one parent; $30 for both parents. Childcare is available, but space is limited. shades.org/events/full-circle-parenting-conference.

× Expand Wing Ding 2024

April 27: Wing Ding 2024. 4-7 p.m. Vestavia City Hall front lawn. Sponsored by Leadership Vestavia Hills, guests can enjoy all-you-can-eat wings, live music, food and drinks, kids’ activities and more. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the gate, or $10 at the gate with a food donation. Children under 10 are free. leadershipvestaviahills.com/wing-ding-2024.

April 28: KICK UP for Down Syndrome. Noon to 4 p.m. Wald Park baseball fields,1973 Merryvale Road. The third annual KICK UP for Down Syndrome is a family-friendly event composed of both a competitive division, for those serious about their kickball, and a leisure division, for those of mixed ages and abilities. Both divisions offer a day of clean competition and camaraderie in support of a great cause. In addition to kickball games, there will be a DJ with dancing, games and concessions available. Teams should be composed of eight to 10 players, and the cost is $250 per team. downsyndromealabama.org/kick-up-for-down-syndrome.

Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest

Children

Tuesdays: Toddler-a-Go-Go. 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Community Room. Ages 18-36 months.

Tuesdays: After-School Adventures. 3:30 p.m. Children’s Program Room. Grades K-2.

Wednesdays: Story Friends. 10:30 a.m. Children’s Program Room.

Wednesdays: Twelve Below. 3:30 p.m. Children’s Program Room. Grades 3-6.

× Expand Book Babies — Treehouse

Thursdays: Book Babies — Treehouse. 10 a.m. Ages birth to 18 months.

April 6 and 20: Ms. Courtney’s Library Stop. 10:30 a.m. Community Room. All ages.

April 9: Family Night — Drummer Mark Seymour Dinner. 6 p.m. arrival, 6:30 p.m. show. Community Room. All ages welcome.

April 13 and 27: Kreate with Kelly. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Children’s Program Room.

Teens (Grades 6-12)

× Expand Open Gaming

Fridays: Open Gaming. 4 p.m. Community Room.

April 3: Writing Group. 4 p.m. Historical Room.

April 9: Tabletop Gaming Group. 4 p.m. Community Room.

April 10: Art Group — Blob Monsters. 4 p.m. Makerspace.

April 17: Game Party. 4 p.m. Makerspace.

April 20: Dungeons and Dragons — One-Shot, “The Spring Hare.” 10 a.m. Historical Room. Registration required.

April 23: Earth Day Craft — Terrariums. 4 p.m. Amphitheater.

April 23: A Berry Happy Earth Day. 4 p.m. Amphitheater. Planting and painting.

April 26: Super Smash Bros Tournament. 4 p.m. Community Room.

× Expand Weekend Craft — Watercolor Bookmarks

April 27: Weekend Craft — Watercolor Bookmarks. 4 p.m.

Adults

× Expand National Poetry Month

All month: National Poetry Month. Help us fill up our Poet-Tree! We’re creating haiku poetry this month and invite you to stop by the Adult Services desk and submit your poem, adding a “leaf” to our tree. All entries will qualify for our prize drawing! Ages 18+.

Thursdays: Beginner Yoga Series with Kathy. 2 p.m. Community Room.

April 3: Crafters, Inc. — Yarn Bird. 11a.m. Community Room. Registration required.

April 10: Read & Feed Book Group — “Weyward” by Emilia Hart. 6 p.m. Community Room.

× Expand Craft Lab — Book Page Abstracts

April 12: Craft Lab — Book Page Abstracts. 7 p.m. Community Room.

April 23: The Sisterhood Circle Series. 5:30 p.m. Treehouse. Refreshments served.

April 25: Friends of the Library — All About Beekeeping. 10 p.m. Community Room.

April 30: Finance Strategies for Small Business Owners. 6 p.m. Community Room.

Makerspace

Thursdays: Open Maker Lab. 3-6 p.m. Bring your 3D printing, vinyl cutting and art projects to work on.

April 8: Intro to 3D Printing. 4:30 p.m. Makerspace.

April 22: Vinyl Cutting 101. 4:30 p.m. Makerspace.

Tech

April 11: Advanced Excel — Pivot Tables and Dashboards. 4-5:30 p.m. Technology Classroom.

April 18: Apple’s Photos. 4-5:30 p.m. Technology Classroom. Bring your own iPhone or iPad.

April 23: Welcome to the Web — Internet Basics. 4-5:30 p.m. Technology Classroom.

April 30: Canva — Designing Made Easy. 4-5:30 p.m. Technology Classroom.