Vestavia Hills City Council disposes of surplus fire vehicles

The Vestavia Hill City Council, in its final meeting of 2023, voted to dispose of four surplus Fire Department vehicles and an old 120-foot-tall radio antenna tower.

The council authorized City Manager Jeff Downes to dispose of a 2010 Ford F150, a 2009 Chevrolet Impala, a 2006 Ford Econoline and a 2009 Chevrolet C4500 because the department no longer needs them.

The council also authorized the sale of an out-of-commission radio antenna tower behind Fire Station 5 in Cahaba Heights. The 120-foot tower is deemed a liability to the station and surrounding area.

Vestavia Hills Mayor Ashley Curry also on Monday announced Lindsey Cochran as a new member of the Vestavia Hills Planning and Zoning Board. Her term will begin Jan. 1.

Lastly, Councilman Paul Head announced a special Parks and Recreation Board meeting for

Wednesday, Dec. 20, at 10:30 a.m. to discuss softball travel team policy. Monday’s council meeting lasted just over six minutes. The next council meeting is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 8, at 6 p.m.