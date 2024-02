× Expand Photo courtesy of the Vestavia Hills City Schools Foundation.

The Vestavia Hills City Schools Foundation is hosting "Dinner and Diamonds" on Feb. 24 from 7 to 11 p.m. at Vestavia Country Club located at 400 Beaumont Drive.

The event includes dinner, entertainment, and silent and live auctions.

Tickets are available for $75.

For more information, visit vestaviafoundation.org.