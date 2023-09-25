Vestavia Hills City Council rezones land for new Rocky Ridge office building

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Taylor Burton of the Taylor Burton Co., a custom home builder, plans to raze this former interior design business at 2551 and 2553 Rocky Ridge Road in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, and build a new office for his company.

The Vestavia Hills City Council on Monday night rezoned a portion of two lots on Rocky Ridge Road to accommodate a new office building for a home builder.

Taylor Burton of The Taylor Burton Co., a custom home builder, plans to relocate his office from 3239 Lorna Road in Hoover to portions of two lots at 2551 and 2553 Rocky Ridge Road in Vestavia Hills.

The property sits directly across from Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers and next to Mountain Chapel Methodist Church and for years was the location of an interior design business in what looks like a residence.

× Expand Map courtesy of city of Vestavia Taylor Burton of the Taylor Burton Co. plans to relocate his custom home building business from 3239 Lorna Road in Hoover to the portion of 2551 and 2553 Rocky Ridge Road that is along Rocky Ridge Road. This plan shows the location of a new office building to be constructed on the left. The back portion of the lots (to the right) are being deannxed from Vestavia Hills and created into two residential lots in the Gramercy Parc subdivision in unincoporated Jefferson County.

Burton said Monday night he plans to tear down the existing building on the property and build a new roughly 4,500-square-foot office building that also will be designed with a residential look. It will be the new office for his company.

Burton is breaking off the back portion of the property into two residential lots that will front Collinwood Court in the Gramercy Parc subdivision in unincorporated Jefferson County. He already has begun the deannexation process for those two new lots, according to a memo from Vestavia Hills City Clerk Rebecca Leavings.

Burton said he plans to build those two homes and will make them a similar size as other homes in Gramercy Parc, probably 3,000 to 4,000 square feet. The construction entrance will be directly from Rocky Ridge Road so as not to disturb neighbors in Gramercy Parc, he said.

Burton said his office has been on Lorna Road in Hoover for 35 years, but the younger generation of his family would prefer a newer office, and their family has deeper ties to Vestavia Hills, where they have lived and gone to school and church.

He hopes to begin construction on the new homes and new office within 60 days and be complete with the jobs in about a year, he said.

The official zoning action taken Monday was to rezone the portion of the lots along Rocky Ridge Road from a Jefferson County garden home district and Vestavia Hills office park district to make all of the property a Vestavia Hills office park district. The council also completed an annexation of a portion of the property that was in unincorporated Jefferson County.

