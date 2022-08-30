× Expand Photo by Eric Taunton 220829_ChamberEvent Mayor Ashley Curry (center) and Chamber President Ascension St. Vincent's Primary Care in Vestavia Hills o

Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce welcomes Ascension St. Vincent’s to the city

By ERIC TAUNTON

The city of Vestavia Hills welcomed Ascension St. Vincent’s Primary Care to the city at a ribbon-cutting ceremony held by the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce at Ascension on Thursday, Aug. 25.

The new health facility offers several health services including routine check-ups for children and adults, medication management and senior health, among other services.

“We’re delighted to have you here,” said Ashley Curry, mayor of Vestavia Hills. “A few years ago, I talked to someone at another primary care facility a few years ago and they said that this (healthcare) is one of the fastest growing businesses. It’s a great benefit that you can come here and get treatment and go downtown to the emergency room and wait forever.”

Ascension St. Vincent’s Primary Care is located at 200 Montgomery Hwy Suite 100