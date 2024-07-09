Vestavia council to consider rezoning for Cahaba Heights property

× Expand Rendering courtesy of city of Ve An office building that looks like this is being proposed for construction at 3916 Waynely Drive in Vestavia Hills, Alabama.

The Vestavia Hills City Council on July 22 plans to vote on whether to rezone a vacant piece of property in Cahaba Heights to accommodate a new office building.

The property at 3916 Waynely Drive is between The Pita Stop and Sherwin-Williams paint store and is directly across Crosshaven Drive from the Winn-Dixie supermarket. The proposal is to rezone it from an R-4 medium-density residential district to an O-1 office park district.

The owner, JACPLA, plans to build an office building on two lots comprising the property. The Vestavia Hills Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval of the pan, subject to a resurvey of the property into a single lot.

The July 22 Vestavia Hills City Council meeting is scheduled to be at 6 p.m. at Vestavia Hills City Hall.

× Expand Map courtesy of city of Vestavia A company called JACPLA plans to build an office building on this vacant property at 3916 Waynely Drive in Vestavia Hills, Alabama.