City Hall building and grounds closing hours set ahead of possible rally

UPDATE: The Voice is aware of social media posts regarding a separate protest at noon at Vestavia Bowl, but we are not sure if that will take place or not.

With a possible protest coming to the city of Vestavia Hills this evening, the Vestavia Hills City Council on June 3 set closing times for Vestavia Hills City Hall, including both the building and the grounds.

The building will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and the grounds, including the large green space in front of the building, will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Both the building and the grounds are closed on the weekends. The Vestavia Hills Police Department will remain open 24/7.

According to Alabama Rally Against Injustice’s Facebook page, there is a planned protest set for 5 p.m. in the city tonight. The group said they are not the organizers but have been informed of a protest, similar to those which have been held worldwide and region-wide after the death of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week after an officer put his knee on his neck for almost nine minutes.

While no details have been confirmed by official organizers, social media posts indicated the rally could take place at Vestavia Bowl; however, that is private property and any protest would require the consent of the owner. Any protests taking place without the owner’s consent could lead to the arrest of anyone involved, if they do not peacefully disperse. The city’s parks and other green spaces all close at sundown, and City Hall was the only large, public space without closing hours before this morning’s meeting. With closing times set, the protest could run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., but anyone who does not disperse after the closing time could be arrested.

Mayor Ashley Curry said at the meeting no citywide curfew is being considered.

Curry said the city is prepared to address any protest, but the city has not been formally contacted by any group.