Vestavia City Center to show 'Toy Story 4' as part of 'Moonlight Movies'

× Expand Image from Toy Story 4 YouTube trailer/Pixar Woody introduces Forky to the other toys in "Toy Story 4."

The Vestavia City Center is offering a free treat this summer with “Moonlight Movies” on the “green” in the middle of the shopping center.

Tonight (Thursday, June 6), at 6:30 p.m., the plan is to show “Toy Story 4,” the animated feature with the voices of Tom Hanks as Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear and Annie Potts as Bo Peep.

People are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs and blankets for showtime but to come early at 6 p.m. to get free popcorn and Coke. Jeremiah’s Italian Ice also is scheduled to be there.

“Toy Story 4” is rated G for general audiences and tells the story of a new toy called Forky who joins Woody and the rest on a road trip that shows how big the world can be for little toys. The movie lasts one hour and 40 minutes.