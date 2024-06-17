Vestavia City Center to show 'Ratatouille' this Thursday night

× Expand Still shot from "Ratatouille" movie trailer by Disney

The Vestavia City Center this Thursday night plans to show the movie “Ratatouille” as part of its summer “Moonlight Movies” on the “green” in the middle of the shopping center.

People are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs and blankets for the 6:30 p.m. showtime but to come early at 6 p.m. to get free popcorn and Coke. Jeremiah’s Italian Ice also is scheduled to be there, and Mr. Bill the Balloon Man is slated to do balloon twisting.

Ratatouille is an animated feature that tells the story of a rat who can cook and who makes an unusual alliance with a young kitchen worker at a famous Paris restaurant.