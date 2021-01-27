Valentine’s Day-themed events take over library in February

× Expand Photo courtesy of Eden Pfaff. Valentine’s Day books adorn the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest.

Several events this month at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest will be centered around Valentine’s Day on Feb. 14.

In the Children’s Department, young guests can pick up Valentine’s bags Feb. 13 at any time. The bag will include Valentine’s craft ideas and supplies and will be available for pickup until 6 p.m. on the tables at the front of the library.

In the Technology Department, patrons can learn how to stay safe in the world of online dating during a YouTube event at 4 p.m. Feb.18. This event is for anyone currently online dating or considering doing so.

Teenagers can learn how to make their own “Valentangles,” a holiday-themed version of zentangles, which are drawings made on structured patterns. The event will be Feb. 17 at 4 p.m. via Zoom. Guests will just need paper and pens for the craft.

Also, for children, there will be a fun “secret message” event. Children can call the library’s “Dial-a-Story” line at 205-584-0600 to listen to several stories. At the end of each story, there will be a secret word, and children will decipher the message and come to the library and give the secret message to the staff to receive a prize. The event begins Feb. 1, and the last day to collect a prize is Feb. 13. All ages can play.

On Feb. 11, the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute will lead one of several classes scheduled for its organization during February, this one centered on archaeology in Alabama. The class, beginning at noon via Zoom, will give a broad overview of the state’s archaeological heritage and specific archaeological sites. Registration is required and can be done by visiting olli.ua.edu or by calling 205-348-3000.

For more events, visit vestavialibrary.org.