Upcoming events at Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest

× Expand Photo courtesy of Eden Pfaff. Guests at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest visit with a librarian.

Though there aren’t any children’s events at the library this month, the Vestavia Hills Public Library has several fun events lined up for August.

In the teen department, the month kicks off with a chess club in the historical room on Aug. 4 at 4 p.m. Teens in grades 6th-12th can either learn to play chess or challenge other players.

On Aug. 5, there will be open gaming in the community room for teens to play video games and board games starting at 4 p.m.

Teens can also build writing skills during the writing group, while also giving each other tips and feedback in the historical room on Aug. 10 at 4 p.m.

In the library’s Makerspace, teens can paint Mondorian-inspired mason jars while also eating snacks on Aug. 16 at 4 p.m.

Teens can draw and sketch in the library’s treehouse with snacks on Aug. 17 at 4 p.m.

On Aug. 26, teen gamers will compete in the Super Smash Bros. Tournament in the community room at 4 p.m.

In the adult department, August kicks off with Cokes and Strokes on Aug. 3 at 11 a.m. in the community room.

On Aug. 4, adults can also learn tai chi in a beginner’s tai chi series in the community room at 1 p.m.

For more information or to register for these events, visit vestavialibrary.org/events.