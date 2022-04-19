Two precinct changes for Vestavia Hills ahead of May primaries

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Karen Kelly Voters experienced long lines and three hour waits while voting Nov. 3 at Horizon Church.

Two changes have been made to Vestavia Hills precincts ahead of the May 24 primaries.

The voting precinct previously at Horizon Church on Columbiana Road has been relocated to Shades Mountain Baptist Church. The change will be effective for the May 24 primary and all elections going forward.

“We have had some access issues at Horizon in the past and we are very grateful that Shades Mountain Baptist has agreed to be a voting precinct for this area of Vestavia. There are many access points and plenty of parking,” said Barry Stephenson, Chairman of the Jefferson County Board of Registrars.

The voting precinct at the Vestavia Library in the Forest has been relocated to Vestavia City Hall. The Vestavia library was a temporary precinct for the 2020 elections during the COVID-19 pandemic, as the precinct was moved from Town Village Retirement Community to the library.

Every affected voter has been mailed a voter notification card with another mailout scheduled for May.

If there is a runoff election, it will be held on June 21, with the general election set for Nov. 8.