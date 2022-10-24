Tree lighting ceremony coming later this month

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Children gaze at the lights and ornaments at the annual tree lighting ceremony held at Vestavia Hills City Hall in November 2021.

The Christmas season is here, and the city of Vestavia Hills will kick off the holiday festivities with a tree lighting ceremony at City Hall and the new Civic Center later this month.

This year’s event is set for 6 p.m. on Nov. 29. Vendors and Santa will be set up at the new Civic Center, while the tree lighting ceremony itself will take place on the lawn in front of Vestavia Hills City Hall, Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce Director Michelle Hawkins said.

If for some reason the new Civic Center is not ready, everything will shift to City Hall, she said. There will be hot cocoa, refreshments and possibly more from vendors, Hawkins said.

Santa himself will be available to take photos with children and their families, Hawkins said.

As usual, various groups from throughout the Vestavia Hills City Schools system will perform for those gathered, Hawkins said, followed by the lighting of the tree.

“As soon as we round to October, it’s my favorite time of year. I love fall,” Hawkins said. “I love Christmas.”

The annual events in Vestavia, which also include a menorah lighting, parades, shopping events and more, help create those Southern traditions of the holidays, Hawkins said. To be part of it in this town this year, her first as chamber director, is special, Hawkins said.