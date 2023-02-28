Student or bot? ChatGPT, other tools leading to new conversations at Vestavia Hills City Schools

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. A student works on a laptop during class at Liberty Park Middle School.

A new form of technology is growing rapidly in popularity and causing some concern in Vestavia Hills City Schools.

ChatGPT, created by OpenAI, is one of several new online content generators, which responds to prompts from users and can answer questions, write poems, essays, songs, speeches and more. It is trained to detect what it says is “misinformation” and also rejects what it deems as inappropriate or harmful, according to both reports and numerous tests conducted by the Vestavia Voice.

Other tools in development include Google’s “Bard” and Baidu’s “Ernie bot.” Microsoft’s existing tool “Bing” will also incorporate technology created by OpenAI, per a company press release.

The technology makes available in seconds what in the past would have required “immense amount of brain power,” said Whit McGhee, director of public relations for Vestavia Hills City Schools.

For example, McGhee said the technology can write a poem about plants in the style of William Shakespeare: “Oh, gentle plants that grace our Earth below, With verdant leaves that shimmer in the sun, Your beauty fills our hearts with tranquil glow, As we behold your splendor, one by one.”

ChatGPT’s influence is growing by leaps and bounds, according to a report by Reuters. It took Netflix 3½ years to get to 1 million users. It took Twitter two years. Facebook achieved 1 million users in 10 months, while Spotify surpassed the mark in five months. Instagram outpaced them all, obtaining 1 million users in 2½ months.

ChatGPT had more than 1 million users in five days.

Vestavia Hills High School English teacher Ben Davis said the technology is “really impressive,” though it does not “dig in” like teachers want their students to do.

Still, Davis said several students have been caught trying to use the technology to cheat, a major concern with ChatGPT, which not only can produce original content but can create different responses to the same prompt.

Still, there are some “bugs” to be worked out, McGhee said. It cannot recall information after 2021 or speculate about the future, and its responses may not always be what teachers are seeking.

Using technology to try to score higher than another student or improve a grade goes against the school’s code of ethics, Davis and McGhee said.

McGhee said tools are needed to help educators ascertain whether submitted content was written by a student or by a bot. While websites like turnitin.com detect plagiarism, they cannot, at least as of yet, determine whether the content was written by a human.

“We need to teach students the ethical use of this technology,” McGhee said.

Youth Leadership Vestavia Hills takes the lead in teaching digital citizenship to younger students, he said.

While ChatGPT and similar sites are blocked on school computers, McGhee said that solution will only last for so long.

It might lead to a change in the form of assessments, both McGhee and Davis said. Davis said it might force teachers to go back to handwritten assignments.

ChatGPT does not just present a challenge when it comes to preventing cheating, but also in how it can disrupt the importance of learning, Davis said.

“I learned a lot about writing from working in my dad’s furniture shop in Pelham,” he said. “Knowing how it [furniture] is constructed and why. …. Not knowing makes it weaker, less refined.”

In the same way, simply using technology to create content instead of learning how to properly create a poem, essay or other type of assignment weakens a student’s writing, which Davis said is “like a human superpower.”

“It’s going to be very uncomfortable as they go to read it,” he said.

McGhee said the technology does not nullify the need for great teachers.

“There is a human element in everything we do,” McGhee said.

As advanced as this technology is, McGhee said it will only become “exponentially more advanced.”

“For a kid entering kindergarten, this is the most rudimentary technology they will see in their lifetimes,” he said.

Still, McGhee said he is hopeful that Vestavia’s reputation will remind students of their responsibility.

“Vestavia Hills has always been a community that has focused on academic excellence,” McGhee said. “It’s always been a point of pride that they [students] did it themselves.”