Storyteller, author Dolores Hydock coming to library

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest. Author Dolores Hydock will speak at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest on March 23.

Author Dolores Hydock will join the Friends of the Vestavia Hills Library on March 23 at 10:30 a.m. to tell the story of Nellie Bly and Elizabeth Bisland.

The event, to be held in the community room, shows how the two women “raced, solo, in opposite directions around the world in 1889,” according to a library press release. “Their stories overlap in a fascinating series of coincidences that had them racing against time, injustice and each other.”

Tickets to Hydock’s talk are free for members of the Friends of the Library. General public tickets are available in advance for $15, check or cash, at the library’s adult services desk.

Also in the adult department, guests can get an introduction to genealogy at 6 p.m. in the community room on March 6. They will learn how to do genealogical research from the staff at the Southern history department.

There will also be a St. Patrick’s Day celebration on March 16. There will be a movie and bingo, leprechaun punch, snacks and “fabulous” prizes, the library announced. Register by contacting Holly at holly.parker@vestavialibrary.org or by calling 205-978-4674.

In the children’s department, kids looking for ways to spend their spring break can also start at the library this month.

From March 27 to 30, there will be special events each day for children. On Monday, March 27, there will be a wind chime craft at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., followed by an animal show on March 28 at 2 p.m. On Wednesday, there will be a “super science show” at 2 p.m. On Thursday, there will be a nightlight jar craft at 2 p.m.

All activities are for students in kindergarten through fifth grade, and children must register for the Monday and Thursday events.

Also in the children’s department, this month offers a chance for a magical night. Magician Russell Davis will entertain families at 6:30 p.m. in the community room on March 14, with dinner at 6 p.m.

For a full list of events, visit vestavialibrary.org.