Stock Market Challenge comes to Vestavia Hills Civic Center on Feb. 29

Vestavia Hills Civic Center will host the Stock Market Challenge — A Night on Wall Street on Feb. 29 from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Participants will immerse themselves in the high-stakes world of stock trading.

Teams will dive into the action with a hypothetical account balance of $1 million, racing against the clock to build the most lucrative portfolio within a simulated trading session lasting 60 days (one hour). The ultimate goal? Achieving the highest rate of return on investment to emerge victorious.

Sponsored by Junior Achievement of Alabama, this event offers participants an opportunity to hone their financial acumen and strategic thinking.

To secure a spot in this thrilling competition, interested parties can register at alabama.ja.org/events/2024-stock-market-challenge.