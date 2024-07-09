Starnes Media announces new GM and editorial staff changes

Tim Stephens Cady Inabinett Taylor Bright Sarah Owens

Starnes Media, publisher of Vestavia Voice and five other hyperlocal media publications in the Birmingham metro area, has announced key new hires.

Tim Stephens, a veteran journalist, has been named general manager and editor-in-chief of Starnes Media. Stephens will oversee operations and the editorial vision for the company’s publications, including 280 Living, Hoover Sun, The Homewood Star, Vestavia Voice, Village Living and Cahaba Sun.

“Tim Stephens is a dynamic newsroom leader with a proven track record of helping teams achieve excellence across print, digital and social media platforms,” said founder and CEO Dan Starnes.

Stephens previously held newsroom leadership positions at the Birmingham Post-Herald, Orlando Sentinel, South Florida Sun-Sentinel and CBSSports.com.

Jon Anderson, currently the community editor of the Hoover Sun, will add duties as community editor of Vestavia Voice.

Cady Inabinett has been appointed digital manager for Starnes Media. A 2024 graduate of the University of Montevallo, Inabinett has experience as a data insights reporter at Open Secrets in Washington, D.C.

Other new additions include:

– Taylor Bright as the community editor for 280 Living and Cahaba Sun. Bright, an award-winning journalist, has previously worked at the Birmingham Post-Herald, the Huntsville Times and the Charlotte Observer.

– Sarah Owens as the community editor for The Homewood Star and Village Living. Owens, an Alabaster native, is a 2022 graduate of Milligan University and has worked as a multimedia journalist in Sarasota, Fla.