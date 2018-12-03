Sprouts to close Vestavia location on Dec. 23

× Expand Frank Couch Sprouts Farmers Market Opening The Sprouts Farmers Market opened in Vestavia Hills, Alabama Wednesday April 6, 2016. Photo by Frank Couch.

Sprouts in Vestavia Hills, located at 1031 Montgomery Highway, will close on Sunday, Dec. 23, the company confirmed on Monday.

The store, which opened in April 2016, is being consolidated into the other two Sprouts stores in the area in Hoover and Birmingham, Diego Romero with Sprouts said.

“Closing a store is always a difficult decision; however, as Sprouts expands across the country, we have evolved how we select store locations to ensure we are operating consistently,” Romero said. “This can shape our thinking about an existing store location, and while it is infrequent, we sometimes find a trade area can be serviced more efficiently by simply consolidating the business to nearby locations.”

Romero said the company will continue to expand in the Birmingham area in the future.