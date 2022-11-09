Shaw defeats Coleman in House District 47

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover Councilman Mike Shaw, who won election to Alabama House District 47, at right, talks to state Sen. Dan Roberts and Jefferson County Commissioner Jimmie Stephens at Shaw's election night watch party at the Soiree Event Gallery in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

In Alabama’s House District 47, Hoover Councilman Mike Shaw, a Republican, scored a victory over Democrat Christian Coleman. Shaw won about 64% of the vote over Coleman, a first-time candidate

Shaw said his victory was bittersweet. He has loved his job on the Hoover City Council the past six years and has loved working for the residents of Hoover, and this is an opportunity to also work for residents of Vestavia Hills and parts of unincorporated Jefferson County, he said.

“It’s another opportunity to serve in a different way, and I’m just excited to get to work and take the things I’ve learned at the city level and apply them at the state level,” Shaw said.

He tried to keep his campaign as positive as possible, and he feels voters resonated with his calls for fiscal conservatism, smart government, small government and pro-business philosophies, he said.

Many voters in House District 47 also shared his thoughts about the public schools that serve the district, which are some of the top schools in the state, he said.

The state needs some innovative solutions for failing and troubled schools, but the Hoover and Vestavia Hills school districts are well-oiled machines, “and we need to make sure we don’t mess with it,” Shaw said.

Moving from Hoover city government to state government is a big step, but he’s ready to make the change, he said.

Shaw was named the Republican nominee for the seat, which was formerly held by state Rep. David Wheeler, who passed away earlier this year.

In other elections impacting Vestavia Hills, incumbent Republican Jim Carns defeated Libertarian Bruce Stutts, winning 85% of the vote.

“I am honored to serve District 48 for another term,” Carns said. “I have always worked hard to be the best voice for my constituents in Montgomery and I plan to continue that effort in the next four years.“

Congressman Gary Palmer won re-election in Alabama’s Sixth Congressional District, defeating Libertarian challenger Andria Chieffo. Palmer won 84% of the vote. Palmer was first elected in 2014 and said he wanted to work on workforce development and helping students catch up academically following the COVID-19 pandemic. Chieffo is one of many Libertarians who appeared on this election’s ballot.

Back in Montgomery, incumbent state Sen. Dan Roberts will have another term representing State Senate District 15, winning 86% of the vote in his matchup against Libertarian Michael Crump, a self-described anarchist who wanted to give voters another option and decrease the size of the government.

“[I am] grateful to the voters of Senate District 15 for choosing me to serve them again for another four years,” Roberts said. “It is an honor and privilege to represent Jefferson and Shelby counties in the Alabama Legislature. I look forward to working diligently to move Alabama forward in the coming years.”

State Senator Jabo Waggoner was unopposed, winning re-election in State Senate District 16.