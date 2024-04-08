Shades Mountain Baptist to host parenting conference April 19–20

× Expand Photo courtesy of Shades Mountain Baptist Church.

Scheduled for April 19-20 at Shades Mountain Baptist Church, the Full Circle Parenting Conference will feature Jimmy and Kristin Scroggins as guides, offering insights into navigating difficult conversations from a biblical perspective and a distinctly Christian worldview.

Admission prices stand at $20 for one parent or $30 for both parents. While childcare services are offered, availability is limited.

For more information and registration, interested parties can visit shades.org/events/full-circle-parenting-conference.