Several legislative races on the ballot

Jesse Chambers
election 6-5-18_jeffco courthouse
A voting sign shows the location of the polling place inside the Jefferson County Courthouse near Linn Park in downtown Birmingham on election day, Tuesday, June 5, 2018.
This November, among many state and county races, Vestavia Hills voters have a Congressional seat up for grabs, as well as a state Senate seat and multiple House seats.
Incumbent Republican Sen. Dan Roberts, who represents District 15, faces Libertarian challenger Michael Crump, while U.S. Congressman Gary Palmer, a Republican representing Alabama’s 6th District, faces Libertarian Andria Chieffo.
Incumbent Republican Jim Carns faces Libertarian challenger Bruce Stutts in House District 48, while Republican Mike Shaw faces Democrat Christian Coleman in House District 47, which was previously represented by Republican David Wheeler, who died in March.
Gary Palmer
Gary Palmer (I)
Race: U.S. House District 6
Party: Republican
Age: 68
Residence: Hoover
Political experience: Elected to U.S. Congress in 2014 representing Alabama’s 6th District
Professional experience: President of the Alabama Policy Institute for 24 years; worked in engineering, as well as with Focus on the Family
Civic experience: Rotary Club of Birmingham; member of Briarwood Presbyterian Church;
Education: Bachelor’s degree in operations management from University of Alabama in 1977
Main issues: Fiscal conservatism; reducing regulation; lowering energy costs; replacing the Affordable Care Act; protecting the life of the unborn
Website/social media: palmer.house.gov; Twitter @USRepGaryPalmer; Facebook: CongressmanGaryPalmer
Andria Chieffo
Andria Chieffo
Race: U.S. House 6
Party: Libertarian
Age: N/A
Residence: N/A
Political experience: N/A
Professional experience: N/A
Civic experience: N/A
Education: N/A
Main issues: “Andria Chieffo is excited to provide a liberty-supporting option on the ballot for District 6, but is unable to devote herself to a full-time campaign at this time. Andria supports our state party’s planks and the planks of the national Libertarian Party,” from the Libertarian Party of Alabama’s Candidate Coordinator Angela Walser
Website/social media: N/A
Dan Roberts
Dan Roberts (I)
Race: AL Senate District 15
Party: Republican
Age: 64
Residence: Mountain Brook
Political experience: Elected in 2018 to the state Senate representing District 15
Professional experience: Real estate development, private equity and international trade
Civic experience: Elder, Briarwood Presbyterian Church; board member of Briarwood Christian School; chairman of Briarwood Ballet
Education: Master’s degree in real estate development and urban affairs from Georgia State University in 1985; bachelor’s degree in building science from Auburn University in 1980
Main issues: Tax reform; strengthening Alabama’s workforce; parental choice in education (sometimes called school choice); allowing businesses to compete, especially in the Southeast
Website/social media: danrobertsforsenate.com; Facebook: DanRoberts4StateSenate
Michael Crump
Michael Crump
Race: AL Senate 15
Party: Libertarian
Age: 47
Residence: Mountain Brook
Political experience: Treasurer, Greater Birmingham Libertarians
Professional experience: Customer service for a blockchain cryptocurrency company
Civic experience: Past volunteer at Sidewalk Film Festival, various church events
Education: Bachelor’s degree from Herzing College
Main issues: Abolishing some government entities such as the IRS and ATF; ensuring citizens live their lives without government influence; pro-homeschooling; anti-all gun laws; would forfeit legislative pay for two years
Website/social media:
LinkedIn: themichaelcrump
Mike Shaw 2020
Mike Shaw
Mike Shaw
Race: AL House District 47
Party: Republican
Age: 50
Residence: Hoover
Political experience: Six years on Hoover City Council
Professional experience: Chief technology officer and senior vice president for Mutual Savings Credit Union for 17 years
Civic experience: Represents the Hoover City Council on the Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission and Sports Facility Advisory Committee; founded Hoover Technology Roundtable; member of technology advisory group for Riverchase Career Connection Center; Tech Birmingham board member; former Birmingham Infragard board member; founded Destination Hoover International; member of Shades Mountain Baptist Church and Spain Park High School Band Boosters
Education: Bachelor’s degree in public administration from Auburn University in 1995
Main issues: Make sure Hoover and Vestavia Hills get fair share of money for infrastructure projects; improve education; support charter schools and school choice options without hurting successful school systems; re-examine impact of legislation legalizing medical marijuana; revisit automatic future gasoline tax increases already approved
Website/social media: electmikeshaw.com
Christian Coleman
Christian Coleman
Race: AL House 47
Party: Democratic
Age: 33
Residence: Hoover
Political experience: None
Professional experience: Freelance writer
Civic experience: Alabama Air National Guard; grew up attending New Pilgrim Baptist Church and Mountaintop Community Church
Education: Bachelor’s degree in film from the University of Alabama in 2011; master of fine arts degree from the University of New Orleans in 2015
Main issues: Medicaid expansion; make election day a state holiday; opposes school choice; improving education; paid family leave; clean energy and protecting the state’s environment
Website/social media: christianforalabama.com; Instagram: christianforalabama
Bruce Stutts
Bruce Stutts
Race: AL House District 48
Party: Libertarian
Age: 60
Residence: Vestavia Hills
Political experience: None
Professional experience: Compass Bank; Regions Bank; independent portfolio manager; college instructor for Huntington College Finance & Investment; BBVA/PNC Bank
Civic experience: Church of the Highlands
Education: Master’s degree in finance; bachelor’s degree in corporate finance and investments from the University of Alabama
Main issues: individual freedom; not limiting voters to major two parties; reduce taxes when possible; support smaller government
Website/social media: N/A
Jim Carns
Jim Carns (I)
Race: AL House 48
Party: Republican
Age: 82
Residence: Vestavia Hills
Political experience: State representative, 1990-2005; Jefferson County Commission, 2006-2010; state representative, 2012-present
Professional experience: Founder, American Metal Technology; founder, Modern Sales; vice president, Modern Handling Systems
Civic experience: Alabama Air National Guard veteran; board member, Youth Leadership Development Program; elder, Briarwood Presbyterian Church
Education: Bachelor’s degree in engineering from University of Alabama in 1962
Main issues: Protecting the life of the unborn; ensuring election integrity (pro-voter ID, voted to ban curbside voting); pro-Second Amendment; fiscal responsibility; supports vocational training; welfare reform; anti-vaccine mandate
Website/social media: elect
jimcarns.com; Facebook: RepJimCarns