Several legislative races on the ballot

× Expand Jesse Chambers election 6-5-18_jeffco courthouse A voting sign shows the location of the polling place inside the Jefferson County Courthouse near Linn Park in downtown Birmingham on election day, Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

This November, among many state and county races, Vestavia Hills voters have a Congressional seat up for grabs, as well as a state Senate seat and multiple House seats.

Incumbent Republican Sen. Dan Roberts, who represents District 15, faces Libertarian challenger Michael Crump, while U.S. Congressman Gary Palmer, a Republican representing Alabama’s 6th District, faces Libertarian Andria Chieffo.

Incumbent Republican Jim Carns faces Libertarian challenger Bruce Stutts in House District 48, while Republican Mike Shaw faces Democrat Christian Coleman in House District 47, which was previously represented by Republican David Wheeler, who died in March.

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Gary Palmer

Gary Palmer (I)

Race: U.S. House District 6

Party: Republican

Age: 68

Residence: Hoover

Political experience: Elected to U.S. Congress in 2014 representing Alabama’s 6th District

Professional experience: President of the Alabama Policy Institute for 24 years; worked in engineering, as well as with Focus on the Family

Civic experience: Rotary Club of Birmingham; member of Briarwood Presbyterian Church;

Education: Bachelor’s degree in operations management from University of Alabama in 1977

Main issues: Fiscal conservatism; reducing regulation; lowering energy costs; replacing the Affordable Care Act; protecting the life of the unborn

Website/social media: palmer.house.gov; Twitter @USRepGaryPalmer; Facebook: CongressmanGaryPalmer

× Expand Photo from LinkedIn Andria Chieffo

Andria Chieffo

Race: U.S. House 6

Party: Libertarian

Age: N/A

Residence: N/A

Political experience: N/A

Professional experience: N/A

Civic experience: N/A

Education: N/A

Main issues: “Andria Chieffo is excited to provide a liberty-supporting option on the ballot for District 6, but is unable to devote herself to a full-time campaign at this time. Andria supports our state party’s planks and the planks of the national Libertarian Party,” from the Libertarian Party of Alabama’s Candidate Coordinator Angela Walser

Website/social media: N/A

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Dan Roberts

Dan Roberts (I)

Race: AL Senate District 15

Party: Republican

Age: 64

Residence: Mountain Brook

Political experience: Elected in 2018 to the state Senate representing District 15

Professional experience: Real estate development, private equity and international trade

Civic experience: Elder, Briarwood Presbyterian Church; board member of Briarwood Christian School; chairman of Briarwood Ballet

Education: Master’s degree in real estate development and urban affairs from Georgia State University in 1985; bachelor’s degree in building science from Auburn University in 1980

Main issues: Tax reform; strengthening Alabama’s workforce; parental choice in education (sometimes called school choice); allowing businesses to compete, especially in the Southeast

Website/social media: danrobertsforsenate.com; Facebook: DanRoberts4StateSenate

× Expand Photo from LinkedIn. Michael Crump

Michael Crump

Race: AL Senate 15

Party: Libertarian

Age: 47

Residence: Mountain Brook

Political experience: Treasurer, Greater Birmingham Libertarians

Professional experience: Customer service for a blockchain cryptocurrency company

Civic experience: Past volunteer at Sidewalk Film Festival, various church events

Education: Bachelor’s degree from Herzing College

Main issues: Abolishing some government entities such as the IRS and ATF; ensuring citizens live their lives without government influence; pro-homeschooling; anti-all gun laws; would forfeit legislative pay for two years

Website/social media:

LinkedIn: themichaelcrump

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mike Shaw. Mike Shaw 2020 Mike Shaw

Mike Shaw

Race: AL House District 47

Party: Republican

Age: 50

Residence: Hoover

Political experience: Six years on Hoover City Council

Professional experience: Chief technology officer and senior vice president for Mutual Savings Credit Union for 17 years

Civic experience: Represents the Hoover City Council on the Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission and Sports Facility Advisory Committee; founded Hoover Technology Roundtable; member of technology advisory group for Riverchase Career Connection Center; Tech Birmingham board member; former Birmingham Infragard board member; founded Destination Hoover International; member of Shades Mountain Baptist Church and Spain Park High School Band Boosters

Education: Bachelor’s degree in public administration from Auburn University in 1995

Main issues: Make sure Hoover and Vestavia Hills get fair share of money for infrastructure projects; improve education; support charter schools and school choice options without hurting successful school systems; re-examine impact of legislation legalizing medical marijuana; revisit automatic future gasoline tax increases already approved

Website/social media: electmikeshaw.com

× Expand Photo courtesy of Christian Coleman. Christian Coleman

Christian Coleman

Race: AL House 47

Party: Democratic

Age: 33

Residence: Hoover

Political experience: None

Professional experience: Freelance writer

Civic experience: Alabama Air National Guard; grew up attending New Pilgrim Baptist Church and Mountaintop Community Church

Education: Bachelor’s degree in film from the University of Alabama in 2011; master of fine arts degree from the University of New Orleans in 2015

Main issues: Medicaid expansion; make election day a state holiday; opposes school choice; improving education; paid family leave; clean energy and protecting the state’s environment

Website/social media: christianforalabama.com; Instagram: christianforalabama

× Expand Photo from LinkedIn. Bruce Stutts

Bruce Stutts

Race: AL House District 48

Party: Libertarian

Age: 60

Residence: Vestavia Hills

Political experience: None

Professional experience: Compass Bank; Regions Bank; independent portfolio manager; college instructor for Huntington College Finance & Investment; BBVA/PNC Bank

Civic experience: Church of the Highlands

Education: Master’s degree in finance; bachelor’s degree in corporate finance and investments from the University of Alabama

Main issues: individual freedom; not limiting voters to major two parties; reduce taxes when possible; support smaller government

Website/social media: N/A

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jim Carns. Jim Carns

Jim Carns (I)

Race: AL House 48

Party: Republican

Age: 82

Residence: Vestavia Hills

Political experience: State representative, 1990-2005; Jefferson County Commission, 2006-2010; state representative, 2012-present

Professional experience: Founder, American Metal Technology; founder, Modern Sales; vice president, Modern Handling Systems

Civic experience: Alabama Air National Guard veteran; board member, Youth Leadership Development Program; elder, Briarwood Presbyterian Church

Education: Bachelor’s degree in engineering from University of Alabama in 1962

Main issues: Protecting the life of the unborn; ensuring election integrity (pro-voter ID, voted to ban curbside voting); pro-Second Amendment; fiscal responsibility; supports vocational training; welfare reform; anti-vaccine mandate

Website/social media: elect

jimcarns.com; Facebook: RepJimCarns