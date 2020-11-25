Santa Claus coming to Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest

× Expand Photo courtesy of Eden Pfaff. Santa Claus speaks to children at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest. St. Nick will return this Christmas season.

While it will look different than in years past, Santa Claus is still planning to visit the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest this holiday season.

Families can call and reserve their time with Santa for Dec. 15 from 4-6 p.m. A photographer will be there to take photos, though families are free to take their own photos. Each family will also receive a family pack of cookies and cocoa to share. Call 205-978-0158 to reserve your time.

In other holiday events:

Patrons can make their own 3D printed ornament on Dec. 10, led by staff at 4 p.m. on YouTube. Staff will show patrons the steps involved in designing their own ornament using the Makerspace area.

In “Tara’s Creative Corner,” hosted on YouTube on Dec. 4 at 6 p.m., patrons will learn how to make different holiday-themed crafts and gifts and can get free take-and-make bags as supplies are available by calling the library at 205-978-4678.

Teenagers can decorate ornaments and listen to Christmas music Dec. 16 at 4 p.m. via Zoom, and they are encouraged to stop by the library ahead of time to pick up supplies.

On Dec. 8, teen librarians will host a gingerbread house challenge on YouTube at 4 p.m.

In the technology department, patrons can learn about different tech gift ideas for the holidays on Dec. 3 at 4 p.m. on YouTube.

For more information about library events, visit vestavialibrary.org.