Residents take part in ‘Love Your Trees Day’

Volunteers plant trees and learn about them at Love Your Trees Day in Homewood in late October.

In late October, the Homewood Environmental Commission hosted its inaugural “Love Your Trees Day” at the Lee Community Center. Close to 30 participants gathered to enjoy free coffee and bagels with fellow Homewood residents while learning about Homewood's native tree canopy from experts Henry Hughes, Bram Odrezin and Katie Wiswall.

The Homewood Environmental Commission set a goal of sending home 30 native trees to be planted in Homewood soil, as well as to build community and educate the public on the history of the city's urban forest as well as how to best plant and maintain these canopy and understory trees.

Some attendees joined the event out of curiosity with no intention of adding a tree to their yard, but after learning of the benefits these natives provide to our community, they left with one or more in tow, excited to be a part of a movement to help replace Homewood's aging and disappearing urban forest.

“We now have 33 new native trees in Homewood soil, thanks to this Commission, our city arborist, Hunter Trees and these willing residents,” said HEC Chair, Kristin Trowbridge.

The donated trees include native canopy varieties such as the Bald Cypress, Shumard Oak, White Oak, River Birch and American Beech as well as two native understory trees, the Eastern Redbud and Australis Bay Magnolia. Canopy trees are considered to be the uppermost branches in a forest, whereas the understory trees tuck in nicely under the protection of these canopy trees, providing another layer of shade and habitat.

Henry Hughes, executive director of Friends of Shades Creek, shared his lifelong knowledge of the different types of trees indigenous to Birmingham, as well as invasive species and their history. Katie Wiswall, partnership coordinator for the Alabama Forestry Commission, gave participants instructions on how to plant their tree considering factors such as depth, width, mulch and water management.

“I loved meeting so many Homewood residents that are interested in our community’s growth and development and how trees fit into the equation. It is definitely a conversation that needs to be continued and I am so grateful to the Environmental Commission for organizing this,” said resident Catherine Mayo.

Next year’s ‘Love Your Trees Day’ will take place on Saturday, Oct. 28.

