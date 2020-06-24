Quiet election season so far in Vestavia Hills

× Expand Photo by Neal Embry. A man walks into Horizon Church in Vestavia Hills to vote in the Nov. 6 general election.

While Mayor Ashley Curry and all but one member of the Vestavia Hills City Council have declared their intentions to run for office again in August, there is no known challenger for any open seat.

At press time, council members Kimberly Cook, George Pierce and Rusty Weaver had declared they are running again, while Councilman Paul Head said he had not yet decided.

All council seats are at-large and voted on by all residents.

The election, to be held Aug. 25, is currently scheduled to go on as planned, although there have been some discussions by the Alabama League of Municipalities on whether to petition the state to push the election back because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

One polling place has moved from Town Village, a nursing home, to the former Vestavia Hills Elementary Central campus because of the outbreak, but no other polling places have been affected.

The city usually holds a “Candidate’s Day,” where those interested in public office may signup and receive information. It is not a commitment to run. However, due to COVID-19, that day was canceled. Those interested in public office can visit vhal.org/departments/city-clerk/municipal-elections to find more information. To receive the packet, click the link that says “Candidate Information” at the bottom of the page and fill out the requested boxes.

Polling locations are also listed at that link.

Cinnamon McCulley, the city’s communications director, said the information is several PDF files candidates can download that inform them what they need to do should they want to run for office.

For those wishing to run, notify the city clerk, Rebecca Leavings, who can provide information on how to qualify. Qualifying takes place July 7-21.