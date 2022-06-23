Pounds remembered as servant leader, faithful Christian

× Expand Photo courtesy of Dignity Memori Jane Pounds was one of the three people killed at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church on June 16.

A week after a deadly shooting claimed the lives of three church members, the parishioners at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church have “learned again what it means to be the body of Christ,” said the church’s rector, the Rev. John Burrus.

They were prepared for that role in part due to “Saint Jane,” 84-year-old Jane Pounds, a Hoover resident, one of the victims.

Pounds helped at the church, serving on the Vestry and as Senior Warden, as well as serving in many other roles, according to her obituary.

“Friends, Jane is in the loving arms of our Savior,” Burruss said. “She has prepared us to be the body of Christ. A martyr, like Saint Stephen … Saint Jane. And our faith will never be the same.”

At a June 23 memorial service for Pounds, her son, Crawford, said she was an “incredible servant,” who had many different passions, including Alabama sports, especially football, exercise, and her faith in Christ and life at St. Stephen’s.

“There is not a conversation, not one, where we didn’t talk about Alabama football, probably,” Crawford said.

Pounds worried about things like who would be the backup quarterback, how to replace departed receivers and other things, Crawford said. During this year’s national title game against Georgia, which the Crimson Tide ultimately lost, the stress was too much for Pounds, Crawford said. She listened to the game on a transistor radio and spent time cleaning her house instead, he said.

Having a love for Alabama sports in common brought the pair closer together, Crawford said.

Crawford said his mother was always active.

“Jane Pounds’ hands were never idle,” he said.

Pounds was a teacher and would, at times, be a substitute teacher in her children’s classes.

“That was the substitute teacher you did not want,” Crawford said. “You wanted your regular teacher.”

Students could expect to learn that day, he said. There would be no movies or running around the room.

“My mother was loving, but she was not soft,” he said.

Pounds often ran, and when she was no longer able to do so, she walked. She didn’t mind if her sons or others came with her, but when she decided to go, she was going, with or without you, Crawford said.

Throughout his life, Crawford said he never had to worry about whether he was loved. His mom, he said, was a “great prayer warrior,” and said when she got to heaven, she came ready to serve.

“I hope God was ready when she got there,” he said.

Despite the tragedy that has come to his family, Crawford said the family has had an “incredible peace” and encouraged everyone to pray for those affected by the shooting.

“She’s praying for every one of them; I can promise you right now,” Crawford said.

Being Jane Pounds’ son was a great honor, he said.

“I was so proud of her,” Crawford said. “We were all blessed to have her in our lives.”

Pounds’ oldest son, Jim, also spoke at the service. Telling his mom’s story meant telling the story of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

She kept a wide circle of friends, he said.

“If Mom called you her friend, you were. If she told you she loved you, she meant it,” Jim said.

Pounds would often encourage her children to “be the hands and feet of Jesus to those who need the good news,” Jim said.

While the family mourns for Pounds, Jim said they mourn “as a people of the cross and with hope, knowing that Christ’s work has rescued her and redeemed her.”

“She’s home,” Jim said. “May we never lose the wonder of God’s mercy. We’ll all be together one day soon. No more pain. No more tears. What a day that will be.”